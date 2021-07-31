Sharon, Marco lead a new wave of Pinoy film storytelling

Independent movies are no longer the go-to avenues to show us what happens in the real world and how things work in relationships nowadays.

The rom-com, family drama, buy bust action-drug related movies took a rest since the pandemic hit and major studios, producers and even networks scrambled on how to make things work in terms of content and storytelling, especially how the landscape of viewing rapidly changed due to lockdowns and whatnot.

Gladly, most of them figured it out. Viva Entertainment, which is an industry pillar, launched its own streaming platform VIVAMAX, where people in the Philippines and now even in Japan, Singapore, Europe, Middle East and more, could check out new offerings from the film arm as it produces stories nonstop to satiate the Pinoy movie fans’ appetite.

One of the directors whom Viva tapped is Darryl Yap. The millennial director is working round the clock and has trending digital movies such as Paglaki Ko Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar, Tililing and Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam.

His new offering is topbilled by the Megastar, Sharon Cuneta, nonetheless, and titled Revirginized, which is a new comedy movie dedicated to all the titas who still “have it”!

Viva encapsulates Sharon in her role as Carmela as The Mother of all MILFs, which is slang for “Mom I’d like to f****!” It is now claiming that you will see Mega in a new light, in her hottest, most virgin role ever.

The plot revolves around the distraught Carmela, who decides to go for an annulment after finding out about her husband’s infidelity. Dazed and confused, she then loiters at a sari-sari store. She accidentally meets her goddaughter and her friends, who are buying tons of alcohol drinks at the store before they head out to a beach party.

Wanting to escape from her reality, Carmela blackmails her goddaughter that she will snitch her to her mom if she doesn’t bring her to the beach party and the rest is history or herstory, I should say.

Sharon is partnered with millennial heartthrob Marco Gumabao, who plays as the hunk young tattoo artist and owner of a resort, where he meets the former’s character.

Marco shared how Sharon put him at ease as they had their first scene with the Megastar doing a body shot on him with alcohol. Marco was surprised to experience and witness how Sharon showed her approachable, gracious and giddy side as she fan-girled over Marco’s mom, Loli Imperial-Gumabao, who was an It girl and model during her heydays in the ‘80s.

“I found out na si Miss Sharon was a fan of my mom back in the day because my mom was a model before,” said he. “Noong nag-live nga kami ni Miss Sharon sa Instagram niya, I brought in my mom and siya pa iyong super happy to meet my mom kahit over a video call lang. Nakakatuwa because si Miss Sharon mayroon din siyang fan girl side.”

For Marco, it is an honor to be at the helm of projects, where a new kind of storytelling is introduced to all generations. “First of all, I’m also very happy that prior to this, I was also casted sa Just A Stranger with Anne Curtis, and now with Miss Sharon and I also did a movie with Lovi (Poe). So for me, it’s nice na hindi lang dapat magkaka-age iyong dapat i-pair up so now it opens up a lot of storylines and a lot of opportunities for people older and of course, younger to be paired up. It’s a fresh new thing to be looked at and it’s very new and refreshing to get to experiment on new things.”

He, like many others, hopes that this evolution and bravery in unexpected storylines will continue to be on the rise even after the pandemic.

Revirginized will start streaming on Aug. 6.