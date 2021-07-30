Fast track event: Miss World Philippines Top Model challenge highlights

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines organization rolled out its last Fast Track challenge — the Top Model category — through the Long Gown preliminaries at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila.

As pageant fans may recall, this was the same challenge that catapulted Megan Young to frontrunner status in the Miss World competition in 2013. It was the most attended edition with 127 aspirants from all across the globe. And it was won by a Filipina.

"Tonight marks the homestretch with this culminating event. The auction is the main fundraising platform of Miss World Philippines, with the proceeds earmarked for projects in each given year like scholarship grants, and our mental health advocacy; which has alarming cases among the youth.

"We do our share in addressing these problems under the 'beauty with a purpose' motto of the Miss World Organization. It is an integral part of our yearly pageant. And we encourage our contestants to emulate this mindset," enthused national director Arnold L. Vegafria.

After all the 45 candidates sashayed on the runway wearing gowns of their choices, the judges announced the night's ten standouts. In random order, they are:

Janelle Lewis of Angeles City, Pampanga who sizzled in a glitzy bodyhugger by Rich Sabinian;



Singer-songwriter-actress Emmanuelle Vera of Taguig City was a sight to behold in a sparkling lacy see-through creation by Chico Estiva;



Quezon City's Michelle Arceo proved she was a standout in a feather and fringe ensemble by Amir Sali;



Taguig City's other entrant, Asha Gutierrez, was in top form in a bustier with flowing skirt by Bien Maglonzo;



Andrea Sulangi of Morong, Bataan owned the catwalk in a shimmering number with belted gossamer train by Edwin Uy;



Pila, Laguna representative Trisha Martinez aced her pasarela in a purplish thigh-baring and back revealing creation by Louis Pangilinan;



Cebu City's bet Tracy Maureen Perez glided on the ramp, effortlessly, in Pablo Mendez's off-the-shoulder "Bulawan" creation of golden fringes on the arms and legs;



Aklan aspirant Kathleen Paton stole spectators' hearts in an immaculate sleeveless number with a flimsy side detail, tastefully executed by Lesley Mobo;



Ganiel Krishnan of Kawit, Cavite was the belle-of-the-ball in a crimson shoulder-baring, form fitting ensemble with a gathered hemline by Louis Pangilinan;



And Orani, Bataan candidate Dindi Pajares, who was crowned the day after as Miss Supranational Philippines, was resplendent in a gravity-defying ruby bustier with peplum train by Mark Baumgarner.

The Top Model challenge was judged based on a criteria comprised of Pasarela (50%), Elegance (25%) and Beauty (25%). Like all other Fast Track challenge winners, the Top Model recipient will automatically become part of the Top 25 semifinalists.

Catch the final show at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila on August 8. The coronation rites will be live streamed over the KTX, iFlix, WeTV and Globe Upstream platforms at 7 p.m. The public broadcast will be beamed nationwide through the GMA-7 rainbow network at 10:30 p.m. Overseas Filipino communities can catch the final show on TFC iPTV.

