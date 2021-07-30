




































































 




   







   















Julia Montes to reunite with rumored boyfriend Coco Martin in 'Ang Probinsyano'
Rumored lovebirds Coco Martin and Julia Montes.
ABS-CBN/Released

                     

                        

                           
Julia Montes to reunite with rumored boyfriend Coco Martin in 'Ang Probinsyano'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2021 - 12:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Montes will make her TV comeback by joining the country’s longest-running teleserye “Ang Probinsyano” and reuniting with rumored boyfriend Coco Martin. 



In its official Instagram account, the series producer Dreamscape Entertainment announced the reunion of Julia and Coco. 



“IT'S OFFICIAL! #CocoJulisBack balik-tambalan sina Coco Martin at Julia Montes sa TV! Mapapanood si Julia bilang bagong leading lady ni Coco Martin sa ika 6 na taon ng #FPJsAngProbinsyano,” it wrote. 



Julia and Coco were first paired in the 2012 TV drama "Walang Hanggan." Their last TV project together was in 2015 for "Wansapanataym's Yamishita's Treasures."










Apart from Julia, the series will also introduce new characters to be played by veteran actors Tommy Abuel, Rosanna Roces and Vangie Labalan. They will be joined by Marela Torre, Joseph Marco, Michael Flores, Chai Fonacier and Elora Españo.



Jane de Leon is wrapping up her remaining scenes in the show because she is set to start the taping for “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” this September.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

