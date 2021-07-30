




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Shainaâ€™s lifestyle change amid pandemic inspires business

                     

                        

                           
Shaina’s lifestyle change amid pandemic inspires business

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nathalie Tomada (The Philippine Star) - July 30, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Shaina Magdayao said that the “new normal” setup in showbiz work has forced her to adjust her lifestyle.



With more restrictions in bubble filming, the FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano actress said she had to make some changes in her life, including the things that she uses.



She said she had to stash away designer bags and went for customized ones that were more about function than form and more importantly, useful and practical in this time of pandemic.



This eventually gave the self-confessed OC (obsessive-compulsive) the idea to partner with her high school friend and makeup artist Niki Medina and start a bag business selling “pandemic-ready” canvas bags that are “locally sourced, locally made and locally designed.” They named the brand Organized Chicas (@organizedchicas on Instagram).






“(Work) has become the medium of how I got the idea. Personally, I had to adjust my lifestyle because of the pandemic and the designer bags that I (used to) use before I don’t use them anymore, I don’t even need them anymore. You want something that you can disinfect right away. If you’re talking about canvas, you can wash it right away. Because of my job and the need five months ago, it developed into a brand,” she said in a recent virtual interview.



Shaina said Organized Chicas is also a reflection of who she is, as she likes everything to be neat, tidy and fuss-free. Bags as well as bag organizers are priced P1,200 and below. Details that make these products “specific for the pandemic” include outside pockets measured to fit face shields, among others.



“God has been so generous that in the middle of the pandemic, we were able to come up with a business,” she said. “It feels effortless because this is what we love doing, sharing our hobby and the things that we’re using.”



As for her biggest lesson in the last five months as an entrepreneur, it’s that “you have to be hands-on, you can’t be dependent on other people, because at the end of the day, your brand is you.”






She added, “I didn’t promote this when we launched last Feb. 14. I didn’t even post this on my Instagram page because it’s like a hobby lang and we didn’t see this coming, that it becomes an official brand.”



The brand is now going beyond bags and expanding to include clothing and home items. She’s also partnering with professional organizer Neat Obsessions.



“From a bag line, we’re now like a lifestyle brand. Everything is made up of canvas and linen, and who knows, we can also carry cotton in the future. This wasn’t the plan, of course, but since people kept on asking what I’m wearing all the time, I thought of just making our own line… I’m not trendy. I like going against trends. I go for classic but quality pieces.”



Besides Organized Chicas, she’s also part of her three other sisters’ salon business. “Showbiz won’t be forever although it feels forever for me. Hindi laging hectic, in a role, (so) you have to make sure you are wise with your investments and so far I’ve been making the right decisions.”



On the personal front, Shaina couldn’t escape playful questions if her love life is as neat and fuss-free as her bag line. The 31-year-old quipped, “Next question please! Sana kasing dali lang siya ng bag, madali lang magpagawa ng partner. But hindi siya ganun kadali. Sana ganun ka dali i-design ang partner na maging perfect fit for you, (who meets) all your requirements. But it’s not as simple.”



Love life aside, Shaina looks happy and content because it appears that she also makes a conscious effort to imbibe positivity and put order into her life.



She shared with The STAR her morning ritual on starting her day on a good note. “Our lives don’t have a routine, to be very blunt about it. We used to be, or until now, always on call. So my routine changes depending on whether I have work or not. But one thing is consistent, my morning meditation. It’s a 15-minute audio meditation that I listen to every morning to start my day right. And that meditation ends with a prayer.”



Another is at least 30 minutes away from her phone the moment she wakes up.



“I try to not hold my phone for 30 minutes upon waking up just to gather my thoughts and really re-center. It’s nice! Ilang books na yung nababasa ko na you should put down your phone for an hour at least upon waking up. If you read the Bible, you read the Bible. If you read a book, then read a book.”



Shaina continued, “(Every morning) pinapangunahan ko na, nagpapasalamat na ako na the day ahead will be great. I always claim, ‘Thank You for the blessings, for another day, for a good day.’ I already thank na even before the day starts. Dapat una palang nagpapasalamat ka na, kini-claim mo na.



“So those are my non-negotiables, the prayer time and the 15-minute meditation. It works for me, I don’t know if it works for other people, but you try to find time, I guess, if it’s important to you. You will really make time for things that matter.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SHAINA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn Diaz ready to take relationship to the next level with coach-boyfriend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn Diaz ready to take relationship to the next level with coach-boyfriend


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz revealed that she's ready to take her relationship to the next level with coach and boyfriend...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sana maayos pa nila': Cindy Miranda on Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sana maayos pa nila': Cindy Miranda on Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Beauty queen-turned-actress Cindy Miranda reiterated that she’s not the reason of the breakup of celebrity couple Ajur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Darna' to begin taping as Jane de Leon exits 'Ang Probinsyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Darna' to begin taping as Jane de Leon exits 'Ang Probinsyano'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
What will happen now to "CarLia"? It's one of the questions of the fanbase of Cardo and Lia when news broke out that Jane...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'May kulang pa ba?': Chito Miranda, Neri Naig share cryptic post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'May kulang pa ba?': Chito Miranda, Neri Naig share cryptic post


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Fans of celebrity couple Chito Miranda and Neri Naig were alarmed after the two posted cryptic posts on social media about...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bela Padilla shares how she remained friends with ex-flame Neil Arce, Angel Locsin


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla explained how she remained friends with ex-boyfriend Neil Arce and his fiancé Angel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Fast track challenge: Miss World Philippines 2021 National Costume finalists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fast track challenge: Miss World Philippines 2021 National Costume finalists


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Miss World Philippines organization presented its 45 official candidates wearing inspirations from their places of origin,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Craig of the Creek&rsquo;s Fil-Am director champions cultural diversity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Craig of the Creek’s Fil-Am director champions cultural diversity


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tiffany on how her Filipino grandparents taught her the importance of visual humor: ‘My grandparents were old and had...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Binibini queens answered my &lsquo;trending&rsquo; question
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Binibini queens answered my ‘trending’ question


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As one of the celebrity guest panelists in the 57th Binibining Pilipinas, I recorded seven questions and the question the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former foster child wins Mrs. Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former foster child wins Mrs. Universe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A former foster child won the Mrs. Universe 2021 crown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JK Labajo campaigns girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz for Miss Universe Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JK Labajo campaigns girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz for Miss Universe Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya singer JK Labajo showed support to girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz by encouraging his followers to vote for her in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with