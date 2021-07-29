'Wala silang pakialam': AJ Raval on bashers, 'body-shamers'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress AJ Raval revealed that she’s not intimidated by bashers and body-shamers.

During the press conference of her upcoming movie “Taya”, Philstar.com asked AJ how she handles body-shamers especially that she chose to be sexy in movies.

“Wala naman akong pakialam sa kanila eh. Masaya naman po ako sa ginagawa ko,” AJ told Philstar.com.

“Sa body shaming, ako po kasi never nag-body shame eh. Alam ko pong tignan ang mga babae. For me, wala lang, kung may stretch marks, dark areas, ganoon po ako mag-isip,” she added.

The “Bagong Pantasya ng Bayan” said that instead of being affected to bashers, she will just focus on her works and to the people who love and support her.

“Hindi ko po nilalagay yung sarili ko sa mga bashers. Kasi unang-una, wala silang pakialam sa ginagawa ko. Imbes na pansinin ko sila, magfo-focus na lang ako sa ginagawa ko at sa mga taong nagmamahal sa akin,” she said.

AJ will star in the Vivamax’s latest psychedelic erotic thriller original movie “Taya” along with Sean De Guzman.

In the film, journalism student Sixto (Sean De Guzman) discovered that the woman, who has been in his countless wet dreams, is one of the prizes of an online “ending” game, and he did not hesitate to bet for her.

He won the bet, but because of his own gambling error, he did not realize that he played for another woman named Nanette (AJ Raval). After series of sexual encounters, Sixto becomes addicted to Nanette and promised to take her away from the syndicate who condemned her as an online ending prize.

Together with Jela Cuenca, Angeli Khang, Soliman Cruz, Mon Confiado, Pio Balbuena and Raul Morit, “Taya” is directed by Roman Perez Jr. and written by 2018 Cinemalaya Best Screenwriter John Carlo Pacala

“Taya” will be streamed on VivaMax starting on August 27.