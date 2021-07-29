




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Fast track challenge: Miss World Philippines 2021 National Costume finalists
Miss World Philippines candidate Tracy Maureen Perez
Miss World Philippines via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
Fast track challenge: Miss World Philippines 2021 National Costume finalists

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 8:20am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines organization presented its 45 official candidates wearing inspirations from their places of origin, as well as inspirations from our heritage and culture.



The costumes while depicting some historical, religious, or folkloric detail still managed to be wearable and made the girls look like stunning portraits coming to life.



With a few creations inspired from historical events or cuisine from a certain locality, it was good to see a majority of the candidates wearing varying versions of the terno or mestiza dress. It gave the impression that the designers who created the aforementioned costumes knew their history, and acknowledged the terno's undying imprint.



While we should welcome creativity, it should at times bow down to decorum and propriety. Leave the fantastical creations to other nations, let's stick to what's distinctly ours.



At the culmination of the National Costume presentation, ten candidates were picked out as standouts of the  challenge. These were:



Emmanuelle Vera of Taguig City who looked regal in a modern terno executed by Geronie Labora;



Natasha Jung of Tacloban City is the maiden of the reef in a Nick Guarino creation depicting Leyte's mariculture industry;



Asha Gutierrez in an ensemble mirroring the sustenance of the fishing sector in a banca and oar ensemble designed by Don Cristobal;



Shannon Manzano of Quezon City sizzled in a caped terno ensemble that camouflaged the warrior within as designed byEdwin Uy;



Andrea Sulangi of Morong, Bataan carried Edwin Uy's architecturally structured mosque-like ensemble to perfection; 



Julie Tarrayo of Northern Samar wore her province's fresh catch livelihood pursuits in a fishing banca-inspired creation, complete with fish nets and oars;



Cebu City's Tracy Maureen Perez paid homage to 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines. Her bolero and bustle ensemble by Axel Que approximated the garb of the "conquistadores" when they first set foot on the island of Mactan in 1521;



Ganiel Krishnan of Kawit, Cavite looked like a fairytale princess in a beautifully executed terno by Louis Pangilinan. Her fan shaped headdress and hand props made her look like a character from a fantaserye on primetime television.



But it was Anne Palmares who stole the show with a food-laden ensemble portraying the well loved batchoy of her hometown, Iloilo City, as created by Tata Blas Pinuela.



Since the announcement of the ten finalists was made before Dindi Pajares' crowning as Miss Supranational Philippines, the Bataan beauty also made it to the list. She looked resplendent in a stylized terno created by Rau Actaza.



The National Costume competition finalists were selected by a panel of judges who included actor Teejay Marquez, former Miss Eco Teen International winner Roberta Tamondong and actress Kris Bernal.



The Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night will unfold on August 8 at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila, the biggest integrated resort facility in the country. The final show will be beamed to a nationwide audience through GMA-7's rainbow network at 10:30 p.m.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Sana maayos pa nila': Cindy Miranda on Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Sana maayos pa nila': Cindy Miranda on Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beauty queen-turned-actress Cindy Miranda reiterated that she’s not the reason of the breakup of celebrity couple Ajur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'May kulang pa ba?': Chito Miranda, Neri Naig share cryptic post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'May kulang pa ba?': Chito Miranda, Neri Naig share cryptic post


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fans of celebrity couple Chito Miranda and Neri Naig were alarmed after the two posted cryptic posts on social media about...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JK Labajo campaigns girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz for Miss Universe Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JK Labajo campaigns girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz for Miss Universe Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya singer JK Labajo showed support to girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz by encouraging his followers to vote for her in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former foster child wins Mrs. Universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former foster child wins Mrs. Universe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A former foster child won the Mrs. Universe 2021 crown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Piolo Pascual shuts down network transfer rumors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Piolo Pascual shuts down network transfer rumors


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual shut down rumors that he is transferring to another network. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ann Colis tries luck in showbiz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ann Colis tries luck in showbiz


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
One thing that excites Ann about building a career here is the passionate Filipino crowd. ‘The audience itself. It’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jun Ji-hyun: Rom-com queen takes on the K-zombie genre
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jun Ji-hyun: Rom-com queen takes on the K-zombie genre


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Korean superstar Jun Ji-hyun has made her acting comeback with the leading role in Kingdom: Ashin of the North.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 David remains Kapuso, wants another rom-com
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
David remains Kapuso, wants another rom-com


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
David Licauco has the makings of a romantic-comedy leading man. Proof of it was his engaging portrayal of café owner...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Add to Your List: August Netflix shows, movies Filipinos can look forward to
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Add to Your List: August Netflix shows, movies Filipinos can look forward to


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It's a brand new month and Netflix is beginning to bring out even more hit movies and series in their catalog, a surefire...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN among top graduate employers in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN among top graduate employers in Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Despite an embattled year, media conglomerate ABS-CBN is the third top graduate employer in the Philippines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with