'Sana maayos pa nila': Cindy Miranda on Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen-turned-actress Cindy Miranda reiterated that she’s not the reason behind the split of celebrity couple Ajur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla.

During the press conference of her new film “Nerissa,” Cindy said that Aljur and Kylie’s breakup came first before the shooting of their sexy film.

“Nagulat po ako eh. Narinig ko na yung isyu na yan before mag-umpisa yung ‘Nerissa.’ Na-timingan lang po siguro ‘yong interview ni Sir Robin Padilla so they thought na ako yung naging dahilan,” Cindy said.

“But kung malalaman po nila yung timeline, it was really before ‘Nerissa’ nangyari yan kasi na-kwento po sa akin ni Aljur pero di ko po talaga alam ‘yong detalye,” she added.

The sexy actress hoped that Aljur and Kylie will fix their marriage.

“Sana maayos po nila. Hindi po talaga totoo yung issue na ‘yon. We’re friends. Very professional po yung naging trabaho namin ni Aljur,” she said.

Cindy and Aljur are joined by veteran actors Elizabeth Oropesa and Bembol Roco, and other celebrities Sheree Bautista, AJ Raval and Sean De Guzman in the film.

Cindy is excited with her role in this movie, and she is ready to prove that she doesn’t only have the beauty, but she also has the acting talent.

Directed by Lawrence Fajardo and written by Ricky Lee, “Nerissa” will be shown on VivaMax, ktx.ph, iWantTFC and TFC IPTV on July 30.