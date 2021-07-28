JK Labajo campaigns girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz for Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer JK Labajo showed support to girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz by encouraging his followers to vote for her in the Miss Universe Philippines online poll.

In his Instagram account, JK campaigned for Maureen to be included in the Top 75 of the prestigious pageant.

"Hi po gud pm sa inyong lahat paki download po yung Miss Universe PH app tapos paki vote po yung crush ko na si Maureen Christa Wroblewitz para po pansinin niya na po ako,” JK wrote.

"Panget po yung mga hindi po susuporta sa kanya. Salamat po," he added.

The “Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 5” grand winner commented on JK’s post.

"Hi crush," Maureen commented with heart emoji.

"@mauwrob Sorry im taken," JK replied.

Maureen also posted the same photo in her Instagtram account, asking her followers for support.

"Our headshots have been uploaded and the voting has begun. I’m kindly asking you to vote for me through the MUPH app (No. 20) this is our first @themissuniverseph challenge and I’m so excited!!!" she wrote.