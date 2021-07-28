




































































 




   

   









JK Labajo campaigns girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz for Miss Universe Philippines
JK Labajo and Maureen Wroblewitz
PSN/File

                     

                        

                           
JK Labajo campaigns girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz for Miss Universe Philippines

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 1:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer JK Labajo showed support to girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz by encouraging his followers to vote for her in the Miss Universe Philippines online poll.



In his Instagram account, JK campaigned for Maureen to be included in the Top 75 of the prestigious pageant.  



"Hi po gud pm sa inyong lahat paki download po yung Miss Universe PH app tapos paki vote po yung crush ko na si Maureen Christa Wroblewitz para po pansinin niya na po ako,” JK wrote. 



"Panget po yung mga hindi po susuporta sa kanya. Salamat po," he added. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Jack Cole (@karloslabajo)








The “Asia's Next Top Model Cycle 5” grand winner commented on JK’s post. 



"Hi crush," Maureen commented with heart emoji. 



"@mauwrob Sorry im taken," JK replied. 



Maureen also posted the same photo in her Instagtram account, asking her followers for support. 



"Our headshots have been uploaded and the voting has begun. I’m kindly asking you to vote for me through the MUPH app (No. 20) this is our first @themissuniverseph challenge and I’m so excited!!!" she wrote. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

