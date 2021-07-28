




































































 




   







   















Ann Colis tries luckin showbiz
International model and Miss Globe 2015 Ann Colis
Ann Colis tries luckin showbiz

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

After bringing home the Miss Globe 2015 crown and modeling abroad, Ann Colis came back to the Philippines to explore a showbiz career.



During the virtual conference for select media, the 27-year-old beauty queen/model-turned-actress talked about why she left the country after her Miss Globe duties, her international career abroad, and decision to come home and try local showbiz.



“First, I want to experience some change in my career path. There was a management offer for modeling in Los Angeles (LA) so I took the chance. I stayed in LA for three years. I was able to experience and work with different creatives and brands,” said Ann.



Following her reign as the first and only Filipina to win the Miss Globe title, she started a career overseas. She modeled in Hollywood and in Europe.



“In LA, it’s actually an overall great experience. It really molded me to someone that is tough, that is able to understand more,” she recalled her life abroad. “Pagdating ko doon, I didn’t have a family there. I was alone. Kailangan ko talagang maghanap ng reason how to make things work, so, masaya siya. I was able to work with a lot of top photographers abroad. It was a great experience for me plus I was able to travel because of work.”



One of the highlights of her journey abroad was being casted as part of the crew of comedian Russell Brand in the series Ballers along with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “Masaya siya. Kinilig nga ako nung nag-hi sa akin si Dwayne Johnson.



“Russell Brand is really a nice actor. He’s really huge in the industry there but then he’s talking to you like ‘hi, hello.’ It’s nice. And we were shooting at Paramount Pictures.”



There were times also that people mistook her for a Latina because of her looks. “Parang akala nila galing ako Brazil, Venezuela or Colombia. But I’m 100-percent Filipina. I’m from Mexico….Pampanga,” she quipped.



The Kapampangan stunner was further asked if she wants to join beauty pageants again, like the Miss Universe Philippines, since she can still qualify for the age requirement, but she dismissed the idea.



“I’m satisfied with what I have achieved when it comes to the pageant industry. I’m really focused on my acting career,” said Ann.



She is currently managed by Virtual Playground, a talent agency headed by Dondon Monteverde and Charlie Dy.



One thing that excites Ann about building a career here is the passionate Filipino crowd. “It’s kind of the same like pageantry. Kasi iba talaga ‘yung support ng mga Pinoy. ‘Tsaka ‘yung audience natin because they are able to push you, inspire you to your arts and career paths you want to take. Basically, it’s really the Pinoy (fans), plus my family is here as well.”



She aspires to work with actors she admires most like John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo, Iza Calzado, John Arcilla and the “cute” Paulo Avelino. Her dream role would be a leading lady in sexy action films. She hopes to win a best actress award someday.



And how does she plan to bring her game to the industry? “First, to listen. To listen to the people that are in the industry already because I’m new here. At the same time, continuous learning…” Ann told The STAR as she intends to “stay here for good, try my luck and see what happens.”



Last year, the showbiz newcomer portrayed a lesbian role in the digital miniseries Fluid alongside Roxanne Barcelo. Ann accepted the part as a tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community. “First, it’s a challenge for me. I’m the kind of person that really loves challenges. Parang mas natutuwa pa nga ako kasi I’m gonna learn something. At the same time, it’s also for the love for the LGBTQIA+ community.



“As you know I started from pageantry. And most of our supporters are from LGBTQIA+ community. I just really want to send a message, as well, that love is love. We don’t really need to explain why we chose to love that person. It’s just that yun yung tinitibok ng puso ko eh, so, yun na yun. It’s also kind of like an appreciation for them.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

