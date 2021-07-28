David remains Kapuso, wants another rom-com

David Licauco has the makings of a romantic-comedy leading man. Proof of it was his engaging portrayal of café owner and competitive businessman Ace Nobleza in Heartful Café, opposite Julie Anne San Jose.

Many think that David’s tandem with Julie Anne deserves “another look,” yes, either in the GMA primetime romantic drama series’ book two or in another feel-good, kilig rom-com. That seems possible because David recently renewed his contract as a GMA Artist Center talent. Heartful Café was a success.

“I’m very grateful to GMA,” said the tall, Chinito actor of the latest development in his career during a virtual media call. “Becoming an actor is a dream of mine. I’m happy and I want to reciprocate the trust they (the management people) have given me. In my next projects, I will do better. I will improve myself with regard to acting.”

As for his upcoming projects, David and his management have yet to discuss what’s in store for him this year and the coming years.

“Hopefully, there’s one (another TV series) for this year because I miss acting,” said David, who, like all other young artists out there, looks forward to doing more projects. Again, he was simply thankful when he got wind of the contract renewal news.

“Hindi naman ako kinabahan, hindi rin ako nag-expect (I was not nervous, I was also not expecting),” shared David about his mindset whether his previous contract would be extended or not. “Kumbaga, if the network thinks that I’m doing OK or (it sees) a future in me, I’ll accept that. Sobrang happy ako, pero if not, I’ll be sad and then I have to accept it.”

His response to becoming a Kapuso again is “gagalingan ko pa,” reiterated David, who has shown his acting mettle in Mulawin vs. Ravena and other drama shows and anthologies.

Asked also during the media conference if he was open to the idea of doing a mature, sexy role, the hunk actor said, “As long as my managers would (think) it’s OK for my career… I mean yung GMA network eh tingin nila na OK yun for me, tiwala naman ako sa kanila, I will do it. Right now, and hopefully, I want to maximize my youth, medyo pa-cute pa nang konti. Siguro like in a few years, baka pwede na akong mag-sexy.”

Away from the klieg lights, David wears the hat of a businessman, like his character Ace in Heartful Café. His hands are full supervising his six businesses that range from a boxing gym to a healthy food store.

“I’m just a strong believer that in every crisis, (there is) an opportunity. Yun lang lagi ang aking iniisip,” shared he, who was able to recently open another food business, given today’s economic landscape. His business-minded dad played a role for David to foray into this path.

“It’s all about time management and I know the ins and outs of my business, parang mabilis na lang yun for me,” recalled David of supervising his businesses while taping for Heartful Café. “You have to make some sacrifices.”

As an entrepreneur, David knows the value of taking risks by saying, “Kung di ka mag-ri-risk, wala kang makukuha. Kailangan mo ring aralin, kakayanin ba? Hindi ka naman masyadong maglalabas nang big money, like you have a timeframe where you can just test the market.” He also listens to his gut feeling if a business has the chance to succeed or will likely fail. David’s eyes are wide open about the threats and opportunities that he needs to prevent and explore.

“Most of my businesses naman are gusto ko (Most of them reflect my interests),” said he. “Mahilig akong kumain, mahilig akong mag-gym, mahilig ako sa mga healthy stuff (I like eating, going to the gym and healthy stuff).”

Aside from his business acumen, David also banks on his sincere interest in getting to know people — and what keeps them busy — to expand his network.

“It’s very important in a business,” said he, “not only in doing business but also in life.”

Given the exciting line-up of GMA stars these days, David, if given the chance, would love to work with Bea Alonzo and Barbie Forteza, a guest star in Heartful Café. “My dream would be (working with) Bea. It would be great na maging (to be) John Lloyd (Cruz) for a day,” said he. “(Barbie) is an amazing actress. She was throwing so much emotions at me and I just had to react to what she was giving me. Gusto kong maka-trabaho nang mga artistang maga-galing. Hopefully, mabigay sa akin yun.”

At the rate his showbiz career is going, David is happy and again wishes for more good projects to come his way.

“It makes me happy… and gives me the energy to wake up every day,” said David of striking a balance between his showbiz and business commitments, “to be a better person and to be more productive.”