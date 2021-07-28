




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
David remains Kapuso, wants another rom-com
With his recent contract renewal, David Licauco, who delivered an engaging portrayal of Ace Nobleza in Heartful Café, has indeed the makings of a romanticcomedy leading man. He hopes to star in another TV series this year and promises to do better.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
David remains Kapuso, wants another rom-com

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - July 28, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
David Licauco has the makings of a romantic-comedy leading man. Proof of it was his engaging portrayal of café owner and competitive businessman Ace Nobleza in Heartful Café, opposite Julie Anne San Jose.



Many think that David’s tandem with Julie Anne deserves “another look,” yes, either in the GMA primetime romantic drama series’ book two or in another feel-good, kilig rom-com. That seems possible because David recently renewed his contract as a GMA Artist Center talent. Heartful Café was a success.



“I’m very grateful to GMA,” said the tall, Chinito actor of the latest development in his career during a virtual media call. “Becoming an actor is a dream of mine. I’m happy and I want to reciprocate the trust they (the management people) have given me. In my next projects, I will do better. I will improve myself with regard to acting.”



As for his upcoming projects, David and his management have yet to discuss what’s in store for him this year and the coming years.



“Hopefully, there’s one (another TV series) for this year because I miss acting,” said David, who, like all other young artists out there, looks forward to doing more projects. Again, he was simply thankful when he got wind of the contract renewal news.



“Hindi naman ako kinabahan, hindi rin ako nag-expect (I was not nervous, I was also not expecting),” shared David about his mindset whether his previous contract would be extended or not. “Kumbaga, if the network thinks that I’m doing OK or (it sees) a future in me, I’ll accept that. Sobrang happy ako, pero if not, I’ll be sad and then I have to accept it.”



His response to becoming a Kapuso again is “gagalingan ko pa,” reiterated David, who has shown his acting mettle in Mulawin vs. Ravena and other drama shows and anthologies.



Asked also during the media conference if he was open to the idea of doing a mature, sexy role, the hunk actor said, “As long as my managers would (think) it’s OK for my career… I mean yung GMA network eh tingin nila na OK yun for me, tiwala naman ako sa kanila, I will do it. Right now, and hopefully, I want to maximize my youth, medyo pa-cute pa nang konti. Siguro like in a few years, baka pwede na akong mag-sexy.”



Away from the klieg lights, David wears the hat of a businessman, like his character Ace in Heartful Café. His hands are full supervising his six businesses that range from a boxing gym to a healthy food store.



“I’m just a strong believer that in every crisis, (there is) an opportunity. Yun lang lagi ang aking iniisip,” shared he, who was able to recently open another food business, given today’s economic landscape. His business-minded dad played a role for David to foray into this path.



“It’s all about time management and I know the ins and outs of my business, parang mabilis na lang yun for me,” recalled David of supervising his businesses while taping for Heartful Café. “You have to make some sacrifices.”



As an entrepreneur, David knows the value of taking risks by saying, “Kung di ka mag-ri-risk, wala kang makukuha. Kailangan mo ring aralin, kakayanin ba? Hindi ka naman masyadong maglalabas nang big money, like you have a timeframe where you can just test the market.” He also listens to his gut feeling if a business has the chance to succeed or will likely fail. David’s eyes are wide open about the threats and opportunities that he needs to prevent and explore.



“Most of my businesses naman are gusto ko (Most of them reflect my interests),” said he. “Mahilig akong kumain, mahilig akong mag-gym, mahilig ako sa mga healthy stuff (I like eating, going to the gym and healthy stuff).”



Aside from his business acumen, David also banks on his sincere interest in getting to know people — and what keeps them busy — to expand his network.



“It’s very important in a business,” said he, “not only in doing business but also in life.”



Given the exciting line-up of GMA stars these days, David, if given the chance, would love to work with Bea Alonzo and Barbie Forteza, a guest star in Heartful Café. “My dream would be (working with) Bea. It would be great na maging (to be) John Lloyd (Cruz) for a day,” said he. “(Barbie) is an amazing actress. She was throwing so much emotions at me and I just had to react to what she was giving me. Gusto kong maka-trabaho nang mga artistang maga-galing. Hopefully, mabigay sa akin yun.”



At the rate his showbiz career is going, David is happy and again wishes for more good projects to come his way.



“It makes me happy… and gives me the energy to wake up every day,” said David of striking a balance between his showbiz and business commitments, “to be a better person and to be more productive.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DAVID
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ces Drilon finds healing in the probinsya life
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ces Drilon finds healing in the probinsya life


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ces Drilon is loving life, probinsya-style!

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebrities cheer Olympic win as Hidilyn Diaz takes gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celebrities cheer Olympic win as Hidilyn Diaz takes gold


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrities took to social media to congratulate athlete Hidalyn Diaz for bagging the country’s first-ever gold medal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Direk Rory Quintos shares amazing life changes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Direk Rory Quintos shares amazing life changes


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
‘The bulk of my day is spent healing and studying. I haven’t watched tv for a year (since I left ABS-CBN). I don’t...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yam Concepcion ties knot with businessman boyfriend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yam Concepcion ties knot with businessman boyfriend


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Yam Concepcion tied the knot with businessman Miguel Cuunjieng in an intimate ceremony in New York Cit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alessandra De Rossi behind the lens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alessandra De Rossi behind the lens


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Alessandra De Rossi had to multitask like crazy in her directorial debut My Amanda.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Who will be proclaimed as Miss Talent, Best Body at Miss World Philippines 2021?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Who will be proclaimed as Miss Talent, Best Body at Miss World Philippines 2021?


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Miss World Philippines organization has rolled out all of its Fast Track challenges, including the talent presentation,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nerisa is a dream role for Cindy Miranda
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nerisa is a dream role for Cindy Miranda


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Playing the title role in the upcoming sexy drama Nerisa is a dream come true for Cindy Miranda.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Floods of childhood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Floods of childhood


                              

                                                                  By Juaniyo Arcellana |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Who knows when I first heard Wally Gonzalez’s guitar whose blues were like no other, must have been in high school when...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Army reservist chosen to compete in Miss Supranational in Poland
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Army reservist chosen to compete in Miss Supranational in Poland


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Dindi Pajares, one of three aspirants from the province of Bataan, was crowned Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 ahead of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alfred Vargas earns a master's degree in public administration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alfred Vargas earns a master's degree in public administration


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actor-politician Alfred Vargas graduated with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at the University of the ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with