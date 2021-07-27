Celebrities cheer Olympic win as Hidilyn Diaz takes gold

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities took to social media to congratulate athlete Hidalyn Diaz for bagging the Philippines' first-ever gold medal in the Olympics.

Hidilyn ruled the Women's 55kg event setting an Olympic record of 224kg in total. World Champion Quiyun Liao of China fell just a kilogram short of the Filipina with 223kg.

Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado thanked Hidilyn on Instagram for bringing hope to the country.

“OLYMPIC GOLD. Our Kapatid @hidilyndiaz bags the first ever Olympic gold medal for the Philippines. A strong woman who has endured so much to represent our country well and make us proud. Mabuti kang tao at napaka sipag at tiyaga mo, kaya Ikaw ay pinagpapala. Mahal ka namin! Thank you for bringing us so much hope. Nakakaiyak. MABUHAY KA!” Iza wrote.

Kapamilya singer Ogie Alcasid posted a photo of the Olympic gold medalist in his Instagram account.

“The mighty @hidilyndiaz wins the olympic gold in Tokyo!!” he wrote.

Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin posted a photo of her and Hidilyn on Instagram.

“BABAE. Sana makapagpa-picture uli ako sayo. Saludo @hidilyndiaz,” she wrote.

Broadway star Lea Salonga said on Twitter that the most emotional part of Hidilyn’s win is the “Lupang Hinirang” being played in the international arena.

“The most emotional part was hearing our National Anthem being played. Nic and I stood, hands on hearts, and cried. Mabuhay ka, @Diaz_Hidilyn,” she wrote.

Agot Isidro, in her Instagram account, also thanked Hidilyn for uplifting the country’s spirit.

“Sa babaeng nag-angat sa atin lahat ngayon, maraming, maraming Salamat!!! Pahiram ng saya, ha? Nakakaproud maging Pilipino! Ikaw lang ang malakas, @hidilyndiaz,” she said.

