




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Nerisa is a dream role for Cindy Miranda
Cindy on her acting career: This is really my dream (to be in showbiz). I feel na ito talaga ang gusto kong mangyari sa buhay ko. And of course, after that, I’ll have my family. Gusto ko po muna ibigay lahat dito. And I’ll see, kung saan po ako mapupunta, at least I gave my best.
Photos from Cindy Miranda’s Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Nerisa is a dream role for Cindy Miranda

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Charmie Joy Pagulong (The Philippine Star) - July 27, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Playing the title role in the upcoming sexy drama Nerisa is a dream come true for Cindy Miranda.



“Sobrang pressure po yun actually. Alam mo po ‘yung dream come true na ang bigat. It’s a make it or break it,” said the 27-year-old Viva artist in an exclusive virtual interview with The STAR.



In the film, she plays the enigmatic Nerisa, who was saved by Obet (Aljur Abrenica) when he found her floating in the sea. Strange things and misfortunes started to surface in the island following the incident. The blame was thrown at her by the folks living on the island and she was even suspected to be a mermaid because of her unique beauty and mystery.



As the synopsis put it, Nerisa was “lusted by men and envied by women.”



When her husband, Obet, went missing in a sea accident, “she committed herself to do and give everything — including her body — to find him.”






Dangerous stunts



During the interview, Cindy recalled the experiences she went through while filming. “Natapat po tayo sa pandemic. Lock-in taping sa isla (in Alabat Island, Quezon). Wala po kaming air-con dun. Napakainit tapos biglang babagyo. Tent po namin, open. It was very different sa normal tapings.”



She even did the difficult stunts by herself and wounded her face by accident. “Andami ko pong sugat at pasa. Ganun po ka-grabe ang journey ni Nerisa? I had a cut on my face. Eh meron po akong scene ‘nung gabi. Medyo malalim po, dumudugo siya. Pumasok sa eksena (with wounded nose).”



She did everything for the first time, “Underwater (scenes). Pagtalon dito. Pagtakbo diyan. Whatever kahit delikado po.” Relating her fearless attitude in real life to Nerisa, she continued, “I think nakatulong po yun sa pagbilis ng movie. Kasi pag nag-inarte po ako, kawawa kami.” They had to finish the movie as soon as possible, citing bad weather and limited time and resources as reasons.



“You need to help everyone, yourself. Even if you’re already scared, you won’t show it. You just have to do it? And then, kung magkakasugat ka, sabi ko, mag-he-heal din yan.”



So, what made her say yes to the dangerous and daring role? “Minsan ka lang bigyan ng pagkakataon. I’ve waited a long time to get a lead role and it’s a title role pa po,” said Cindy. “Of course, Ricky Lee wrote it and Lawrence Fajardo is director, who am I to turn it down? When you read the script, you’ll definitely won’t think twice. I had to do it, without any reservation.”






More than just a sexy movie



Some cinema aficionados would compare Nerisa to Celso Ad. Castillo’s Isla and Ang Pinakamagandang Hayop sa Balat ng Lupa, but Cindy refuted, “We are offering a new one. We want na kahit may sexy, it’s the character. It’s the story.”



“Napakahirap po ng role ni Nerisa. Akala po nila sexy lang si Nerisa dito. Actually, it’s really not. It’s not even half of the character of Nerisa. She can be sexy maybe through her eyes. But not ‘yung magpakita ng katawan,” she encouraged the viewers to watch the film to see the difference.



Cindy also lauded direk Law’s guidance while on set. “Napakabait po. Siya yung direktor na hindi ka matatakot na gawin kung ano yung gusto mong gawin. He respects you — as an actress.”



She thanked the award-winning director for the trust he had given her. “Very open (on suggestions)? He will let you act first, and then, kung meron man siyang gustong idagdag, sasabihin niya. But most of the time, wala. Anggulo lang yung next namin. He’s okay with that. He feels that you know what’s really happening.



“He trusted me… At feeling ko, nag-jibe po kami sa gusto naming mangyari sa movie. And that’s very important in the actor-director relationship,” she added.



Chemistry with Aljur



When asked about how she and her leading man Aljur developed the chemistry, especially in the love scenes, Cindy said they both trusted each other.



“Wala po kaming workshop ever,” shared the newbie actress. “So imagine ‘yung first scene namin, we didn’t know each other. We were strangers. But then napakabait po ni Aljur. Very madaldal siya. Makuwento. At ease ka palagi. Very open siya sa lahat. I don’t think siya yung tao na ma-ju-judge ka to whatever. Nagtiwala din po siya sa akin agad. So pinagkatiwalaan ko din po siya.”



It was Cindy’s first time to do a love scene with a male actor as her last film was Adan, an erotic thriller that paired her with Rhen Escaño. “Siyempre nandun pa rin ‘yung takot. Siyempre, Aljur as lalaki, gina-guide niya ako. He made me feel na ‘You’re safe with me. Don’t worry.’”



Cindy was earlier tagged in Aljur’s “break-up” with wife Kylie Padilla. Some netizens linked her to the issue after Robin Padilla confirmed in a virtual interview that his daughter and Aljur had called it quits due to an alleged “third party.” She was quick to dismiss the rumor that she was the “third party” and the issue has since died down.



Transition from beauty queen to actress



Before becoming an actress, Cindy was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Tourism in 2013 with Jonas Gaffud as her manager. She also won Miss Teen Philippines Region 1 and Miss Philippines Earth Baguio titles.



She struggled to find acting gigs because she is a beauty queen, Cindy revealed, until ABS-CBN tapped her in the horror-fantasy series La Luna Sangre in 2017 and in some Maalaala Mo Kaya episodes. She played a lesbian role in 2019’s Adan.



Now, she gets to star in the title role in Nerisa. “Nakakatuwa po. Nabigyan po ako ng chance na mag-lead. Mahirap pa rin po,” said Cindy. “Lahat naman dumadaan sa prosesong mahirap. Until now. But then, as I’ve said, this is what I want. I’m willing to go through that difficult process because it’s really necessary.”



Nevertheless, she was thankful for her roles in the ABS-CBN teleserye and in other series she was part of because people started to notice her.



The former beauty queen was also grateful for her stint in the world of pageantry as it helped her “loosen up” to be an actress. “Hindi ko po talaga pinlano (to be a beauty queen) Ang kagandahan po talaga is nag-loosen up ako sa pagiging artista. Ang hirap po ng transition kasi siyempre nasanay ka na maganda ka palagi. Prim and proper. And now, lahat ginagawa mo, umiyak, magwala, maging lesbian (as an artist).”



She even gained a lot of lesbian fans after starring in Adan. “You don’t expect that from a beauty queen but I’m proud.?Very thankful po ako na na-appreciate nila ako. I feel na tumayo ako for them, for that moment.”



‘Single blessedness’



The self-confessed introvert beauty queen-turned-actress admitted she has been single for a “very long time” to the point that others would think that she is a lesbian. Her focus right now is on her showbiz career which has been her “ultimate dream.”



“I feel na ang focus ko po ay career talaga kasi siyempre hindi naman sa lahat ng pagkakataon bibigyan ka ng break. I hope ito ‘yung time na mabigyan ng break na makilala talaga,” said Cindy.



“Because this is really my dream (to be in showbiz). I feel na ito talaga ang gusto kong mangyari sa buhay ko. And of course, after that, I’ll have my family. Gusto ko po muna ibigay lahat dito. And I’ll see where this goes, at least I gave my best,” adding that her dream guy would be someone like her, who is “very ambitious.” She also hopes to win a Best Actress award someday.



Cindy was born and raised in Nueva Ecija. Kathryn Bernardo was her schoolmate in elementary. She spent her high school days in Baguio City and graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management.



Originally, Cindy’s dad wanted her to be a doctor but she pursued her passion for acting. Her dad passed on two years ago.



She lives with her two dogs, a kasambahay and mom, who is in Dubai. She has four siblings.



Nerisa also stars veteran actors Elizabeth Oropesa and Bembol Roco, Sheree Bautista, AJ Raval and Sean de Guzman.



(Discover the truth behind the mystery of Nerisa on its global premiere on July 30 on ktx.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV and Vivamax.)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CINDY MIRANDA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Direk Rory Quintos shares amazing life changes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Direk Rory Quintos shares amazing life changes


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
‘The bulk of my day is spent healing and studying. I haven’t watched tv for a year (since I left ABS-CBN). I don’t...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Kisses Delavin's aces to win Miss Universe Philippines 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Kisses Delavin's aces to win Miss Universe Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Kisses, actually, has many traits that make her not only eligible but a strong contender at this year's MUP.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2021&nbsp;Top 100 delegates, what's next?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Top 100 delegates, what's next?


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Some of the familiar names that got into the list were "Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Wroblewitz, Bb. Pilipinas Tourism...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alfred Vargas earns a master's degree in public administration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alfred Vargas earns a master's degree in public administration


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor-politician Alfred Vargas graduated with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at the University of the ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alessandra De Rossi behind the lens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alessandra De Rossi behind the lens


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Alessandra De Rossi had to multitask like crazy in her directorial debut My Amanda.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ces Drilon finds healing in the probinsya life
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ces Drilon finds healing in the probinsya life


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Ces Drilon is loving life, probinsya-style!

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Floods of childhood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Floods of childhood


                              

                                                                  By Juaniyo Arcellana |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Who knows when I first heard Wally Gonzalez’s guitar whose blues were like no other, must have been in high school when...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Army reservist chosen to compete in Miss Supranational in Poland
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Army reservist chosen to compete in Miss Supranational in Poland


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dindi Pajares, one of three aspirants from the province of Bataan, was crowned Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 ahead of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yam Concepcion ties knot with businessman boyfriend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yam Concepcion ties knot with businessman boyfriend


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Yam Concepcion tied the knot with businessman Miguel Cuunjieng in an intimate ceremony in New York Cit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jose Mari Chan in search of Christmas artist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jose Mari Chan in search of Christmas artist


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Is July too early to be thinking of Christmas? 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with