Anne Curtis urges Congress to pass law increasing age of statutory rape

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis urged the Congress to raise the age of consent from 12 years old to 16 years old.

On Twitter, Anne said she can't accept that an adult can have sex with a 12-year-old kid and claim that it’s consensual.

“I know this may be tough to read but please take the time. Can you believe, at 12 years old an adult can have sex with a child & claim it’s consensual? This makes me sick in the tummy. You aren’t even legally allowed to get married, vote, get a license yet.. but this is allowed?” Anne wrote.

The “It’s Showtime” host said she stands with UNICEF as they call on the Congress to immediately pass a law that increases the age of statutory rape to at least 16.

This is URGENT. I stand with UNICEF as they call on the Philippine Congress to IMMEDIATELY pass a law that increases the age of statutory rape to at least 16. Data from DSWD has shown that most victims of rape and child incest are between the age of 14 to below 18. https://t.co/grl7r7JSWJ — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) July 22, 2021

“Data from DSWD has shown that most victims of rape and child incest are between the age of 14 to below 18,” she said.

“Way above the minimum age set by the RA 8353. Another concern that should be given light is how equally vulnerable boys are to rape hence an amendment should be made to the Anti-rape law where the perpetrators should be equally punished,” she added.

Under Republic Act 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law signed in 1997, sexual intercourse is automatically considered statutory rape when the victim is under 12 years old.

Anne hoped that the matter will be tackled soon during the opening of the Congress.

“It doesn’t matter if the child is a boy or a girl. The trauma these children suffer from is exactly THE SAME. They should have equal protection rights. With the opening of congress happening soon I believe this to be a grave matter,” she said.