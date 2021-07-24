




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Anne Curtis urges Congress to pass law increasing age of statutory rape
Anne Curtis
ABS-CBN/Released

                     

                        

                           
Anne Curtis urges Congress to pass law increasing age of statutory rape

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 3:13pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis urged the Congress to raise the age of consent from 12 years old to 16 years old. 



On Twitter, Anne said she can't accept that an adult can have sex with a 12-year-old kid and claim that it’s consensual. 



“I know this may be tough to read but please take the time. Can you believe, at 12 years old an adult can have sex with a child & claim it’s consensual? This makes me sick in the tummy. You aren’t even legally allowed to get married, vote, get a license yet.. but this is allowed?” Anne wrote. 



The “It’s Showtime” host said she stands with UNICEF as they call on the Congress to immediately pass a law that increases the age of statutory rape to at least 16.  






“Data from DSWD has shown that most victims of rape and child incest are between the age of 14 to below 18,” she said. 



“Way above the minimum age set by the RA 8353. Another concern that should be given light is how equally vulnerable boys are to rape hence an amendment should be made to the Anti-rape law where the perpetrators should be equally punished,” she added. 



Under Republic Act 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law signed in 1997, sexual intercourse is automatically considered statutory rape when the victim is under 12 years old.



Anne hoped that the matter will be tackled soon during the opening of the Congress. 



“It doesn’t matter if the child is a boy or a girl. The trauma these children suffer from is exactly THE SAME. They should have equal protection rights. With the opening of congress happening soon I believe this to be a grave matter,” she said. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANNE CURTIS-SMITH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julie Anne San Jose ready to fall in love again                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julie Anne San Jose ready to fall in love again


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose revealed that she’s now open to fall in love again. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ashin of the North is the &lsquo;beginning of everything&rsquo; for Kingdom universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ashin of the North is the ‘beginning of everything’ for Kingdom universe


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kingdom: Ashin of the North unravels the origins of the zombie apocalypse in Netflix’s megahit Korean original series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Comfort the afflicted, afflict the comfortable': Cinderella Faye Obe&ntilde;ita explains controversial Binibining Pilipinas answer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Comfort the afflicted, afflict the comfortable': Cinderella Faye Obeñita explains controversial Binibining Pilipinas answer


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The day after the grand coronation night, BPCI gathered the newly-crowned Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens in a virtual forum...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Kisses Delavin's aces to win Miss Universe Philippines 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Kisses Delavin's aces to win Miss Universe Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kisses, actually, has many traits that make her not only eligible but a strong contender at this year's MUP.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wil Dasovich cements love for Alodia Gosiengfiao                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wil Dasovich cements love for Alodia Gosiengfiao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Content creator Wil Dasovich cemented his love for girlfriend Alodia Gosiengfiao as seen in his answers on love questions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Maine Mendoza credits fame to technology
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maine Mendoza credits fame to technology


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza credited her fame to the technology saying it is important to pursue and share your passions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Pay it forward': Mylene Dizon on playing mother roles, mentoring
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Pay it forward': Mylene Dizon on playing mother roles, mentoring


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
From one of the most followed love teams with Bojo Molina in the 90s teenage show "Gimik" to today's most feared mother figure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The next big star to watch out for? Charlie Dizon reacts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The next big star to watch out for? Charlie Dizon reacts


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
From "Fan Girl" to "My Sunset Girl", Charlie Dizon is among the busiest stars of ABS-CBN amid a pandemic. Does she see herself...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paul & Toni on parenting in pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paul & Toni on parenting in pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Paul Soriano and Toni Gonzaga said they’ve learned not only to become a better spouse to each other, but also better...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Klea Pineda wants to be constantly challenged
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Klea Pineda wants to be constantly challenged


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Klea Pineda feels grateful and inspired these days. Why? She is following up her first lead role in Magkaagaw with another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with