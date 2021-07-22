Hannah Arnold to honor 1st winner Stella Marquez-Araneta at 60th Miss International

MANILA, Philippines — The day after the grand coronation night last July 11, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) gathered the newly-crowned Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens in a virtual forum to answer queries on their respective journeys, during and after the pageant.

At the end of the press con, the queens were asked how they'll go about preparing for their respective international competitions.

Bb. Pilipinas Globe winner Maureen Montagne said that at this point, it is just a matter of elevating things with an "extra." "I want to bring attention to Miss Globe and really have a signature look and walk like Catriona Gray's 'Lava Walk.' We have the foundation, everything is set. Now, I'm eyeing for that cherry on top that will make everything explode or shine to its full potential. I'm happy to end my pageant career with BPCI, the gold standard of pageantry."

Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita shared that it's preparations on her pasarela. "For us to get to the Q&A (Question & Answer portion), we need to slay the swimsuit and gown competitions. I'll focus more on those aspects because preparations are better than hoping for a miracle on stage."

Bb. Pilipinas Grand International winner Samantha Panlilio concurred by saying she'll also focus on her pasarela. "Miss Grand International is very bongga and all the girls walk like they're on fire. And I wanna make sure that I am at par, and even more, when I go to Thailand."

Bb. Pilipinas International winner Hannah Arnold said this will be the 60th Miss International edition. "And I want to celebrate the win of Madame Stella (Marquez-Araneta), as she was the first winner in 1960. I want to bring that with me on the international stage. I know I have a lot to improve on my pasarela, as I could be a little shy sometimes. So I need to be confident on that stage when I represent the Filipinos over in Japan."

It can be recalled that Miss International recently paid homage to Marquez-Araneta as its first winner.

Meanwhile, 2nd runner-up Meiji Cruz, who will be undergoing her post-graduate studies, said that she'll utilize her advocacy in helping other people now that she has more reach, while first runner-up placer Gabrielle Basiano, who confessed in an interview with Boy Abunda that this was the beginning of her pageant career, thanked everyone who believed in her, especially the people of Borongan. Tito Boy and Gabrielle hail from the same place in Eastern Samar.

In the days leading to the international finals of the respective titles, the Binibini queens will be busy training with their camps and coaches. Fans and followers will surely support our representatives when the final competitions unravel toward the end of the year, or, in some cases, in the first quarter of 2022.

