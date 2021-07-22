




































































 




   

   









Wil Dasovich cements love for Alodia Gosiengfiao

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2021 - 2:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Wil Dasovich cemented his love for girlfriend Alodia Gosiengfiao as seen in his answers on love questions during his recent interview for Philstar.com’s Lifestyle & Entertainment show “Slam Book.”



Wil was asked by Philstar.com different questions, including who is his “The One That Got Away” and the greatest love of his life.  



The YouTube star said his TOTGA doesn’t exist because he is now with the right one, Alodia. 



The greatest love of his life, Wil said, is "the current one."



When asked if he will give an ex a second chance, Will said, "No." 



"No, because I'm already in a relationship. I wouldn't think of that. I don't think I'm allowed to think of an ex,” he laughed.



For Wil, love is "companionship." It can be recalled that Alodia never left and fights together with Wil when he battled cancer years ago. 



                                                      ALODIA GOSENGFIAO
                                                      SLAM BOOK
                                                      WIL DASOVICH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
