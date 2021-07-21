Duterte unfinalized Senate shortlist includes Robin Padilla, Willie Revillame, Raffy Tulfo

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities Robin Padilla, Willie Revillame and Raffy Tulfo were shortlisted on President Rodrigo Duterte’s senatorial lineup.

PDP-Laban vice president for the Visayas, Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone said that Duterte already discussed his senatorial lineup with some party leaders, including him.

“That's his personal list. Based on his consultations with several leaders and personalities. He's still finalizing it and hopefully it will be finalized before the PDP-Laban national congress in September where all the candidates will be proclaimed by PDP-Laban,” Evardone told CNN Philippines.

Apart from the three celebrities, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Greco Belgica, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, and Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar were listed in the slate.

Evardone also said that Duterte is also considering Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri, House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda and former Senator JV Ejercito.

Recently, Duterte urged Willie to run for a Senate seat.

"Matagal na tayong 'di nagkita pero palagi kitang naaalala dahil gusto ko sanang maging senador ka," Duterte told Willie in a video message.

Willie also announced recently that he will make an official announcement next month.