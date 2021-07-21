'Di pwedeng chika lang... magparehistro kayo!': Vice Ganda tells 'wokes'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda reminded “wokes” on social media to register to vote for the upcoming national elections in 2022.

In the recent episode of “It’s Showtime” during the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment, Vice said the youth’s “woke” statements on social media will be disregarded if they will not participate in the elections.

“Kaya sa mga pwede nang bumoto, magparehistro po kayo. Napakahalaga po niyan,” Vice said.

“Hindi pwedeng chika lang kayo nang chika sa Twitter. Kailangan nagpaparehistro kayo. Kailangan bumuboto kayo. Di pwedeng woke-woke-an ka lang sa Twitter, pero di ka nagpaparehistro. Very bad ’yun,” he added.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) recently said that they will hold voter registration in malls to encourage more people to register for the May 2022 general elections.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the poll body signed a memorandum of agreement with Robinsons Land Corp. last July 12 for the setting up of voter registration booths in selected Robinsons malls nationwide.

“Our aim is to give the public an accessible and efficient registration experience and provide alternative satellite registration sites in malls,” Jimenez said.

The voter registration will end on September 30.