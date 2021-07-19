Philippine delegate wins big at Mr. Globe 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Jeffrey Camus, a 29-year-old Hotel & Restaurant Management (HRM) graduate from Misamis University, was proclaimed Mister Globe Asia (3rd runner-up) last June 26th in a virtual pageant participated in by 49 hopefuls from all over the world.

An international model, he counts his involvement at the 2009 Penang Fashion Week in Malaysia as the highlight of his career, thus far.

After landing in the Top 20, the 5'11" looker shared about "Liter of Light," a non-profit organization's initiative of providing solar bulbs to impoverished communities worldwide, of which he is an ambassador.

The main title was won by Switzerland's Michael Pelletier, a shipment broker from Geneva who also dabbles as disc jockey that led him to record two albums. As Mr. Globe 2021, he will be immersed in the organization's campaigns on the environment, tourism and fashion.

This year, the organizers awarded a new title - Mr. Globe Ambassador - and it went to India's Sachin Kumar Singh. As the winner of the "Mister with a Cause" title, he will be working closely with the organization to roll-out his advocacy throughout the duration of his year-long reign.

The first runner-up was Zimbabwe's Shadel Jasper Noble, a bowling enthusiast who was also named Mr. Globe Africa 2021. Second runner-up honors went to Turkey's Fatih Atak, who was also proclaimed Mr. Globe Europe 2021, while the fourth runner-up was Portugal's Vitor de Almeida.

The Mr. Globe Carribean 2021 title went to Martinique's Ludgy Foulongani, and the Mr. Globe America 2021 title went to Chile's Luis Valenzuela Uribe.

The other delegates who made it to the semi-final round were Slovak Republic, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia, Peru, Colombia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Indonesia, Mauritius, Venezuela and Mexico.

To view the entire pageant proceedings, simply visit www.misterglobe.net.