




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Racel Peters, Migz Villafuerte tie the knot in civil ceremony
Newlyweds Migz Villafuerte and Rachel Peters
Rachel Peters via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Racel Peters, Migz Villafuerte tie the knot in civil ceremony

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 12:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rachel Peters and Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the Supreme Court of the Philippines earlier Saturday. 



In her Instagram account, Rachel posted photos of their intimate wedding attended by their family and close friends. 



“Celebrated 7 years together by making it official,” Rachel wrote in the caption. 



Celebrities such as Chie Filomeno, Denise Laurel, as well as beauty queens Samantha Bernardo, Nicole Cordoves, MJ Lastimosa, Gazini Ganados, to name a few, congratulated the newlyweds.










Rachel and Migz got engaged in November 2019 after dating for five years. 



Last May, Rachel revealed that she's expecting a baby with Migz.



“18 weeks of growing and loving you. You’re a dream come true our little chickpea,” she wrote her Instagram. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOV. MIGZ VILLAFUERTE
                                                      RACHEL PETERS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi kami basura': Jaclyn Jose slams ABS-CBN director over 'basura'&nbsp;remark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi kami basura': Jaclyn Jose slams ABS-CBN director over 'basura' remark


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jaclyn Jose shared her sentiments on an unnamed director's comment about a network's franchise and "basura" remark on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Johnny Manahan advises Kapamilyas wanting to join him in GMA-7 to stay with ABS-CBN
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Johnny Manahan advises Kapamilyas wanting to join him in GMA-7 to stay with ABS-CBN


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
GMA Artist Center consultant Johnny “Mr. M” Manahan revealed that there are Kapamilya stars who wanted to join...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Tama Ms. Best Actress': AiAi delas Alas lauds Jaclyn Jose for calling out ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Tama Ms. Best Actress': AiAi delas Alas lauds Jaclyn Jose for calling out ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
AiAi delas Alas commended Jaclyn Jose for airing her sentiments regarding the controversial "basura" comment of a direct...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'May franchise kami kasi we pay our taxes': GMA's Doctolero reacts to ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'May franchise kami kasi we pay our taxes': GMA's Doctolero reacts to ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Doctolero continued by posing a question on which Filipino series classifies as world-class but features the undeniable Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-ABS-CBN stars' move effective as TV5 ratings soar; MVP serenaded by stars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-ABS-CBN stars' move effective as TV5 ratings soar; MVP serenaded by stars


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
TV5 shared that it is gaining ground in terms of taking a slice of the pie in the ratings game.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Miriam Quaimbao gives birth to second child at 45
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miriam Quaimbao gives birth to second child at 45


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Former TV host and beauty queen Miriam Quiambao gave birth to her second child with husband Ardy Roberto.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kyla suffers miscarriage for third time
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kyla suffers miscarriage for third time


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya singer Kyla revealed that she suffered a miscarriage for the third time. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korean virus disaster flick has Cannes reaching for its masks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korean virus disaster flick has Cannes reaching for its masks


                              

                                                                  By JÃ¼rgen Hecker |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cannes was shaken Friday by a South Korean virus flick about a bio-terrorist attack on a passenger plane.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A showcase of Pinoy filmmakers&rsquo; creativity, resilience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A showcase of Pinoy filmmakers’ creativity, resilience


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The creativity and resilience of aspiring and professional Filipino filmmakers were again celebrated and showcased at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Solid Kapamilya presence still felt with growing audience share of TV5
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Solid Kapamilya presence still felt with growing audience share of TV5


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The transfer of Bea Alonzo, once prized talent of ABS-CBN, to rival GMA Network has been the trending topic these past few...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with