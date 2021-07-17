Racel Peters, Migz Villafuerte tie the knot in civil ceremony

MANILA, Philippines — Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rachel Peters and Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the Supreme Court of the Philippines earlier Saturday.

In her Instagram account, Rachel posted photos of their intimate wedding attended by their family and close friends.

“Celebrated 7 years together by making it official,” Rachel wrote in the caption.

Celebrities such as Chie Filomeno, Denise Laurel, as well as beauty queens Samantha Bernardo, Nicole Cordoves, MJ Lastimosa, Gazini Ganados, to name a few, congratulated the newlyweds.

Rachel and Migz got engaged in November 2019 after dating for five years.

Last May, Rachel revealed that she's expecting a baby with Migz.

“18 weeks of growing and loving you. You’re a dream come true our little chickpea,” she wrote her Instagram.