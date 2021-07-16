




































































 




   

   









'Tama Ms. Best Actress': AiAi delas Alas lauds Jaclyn Jose for calling out ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark
Comedian Aiai Delas Alas
The STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
'Tama Ms. Best Actress': AiAi delas Alas lauds Jaclyn Jose for calling out ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2021 - 5:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — AiAi delas Alas commended Jaclyn Jose for airing her sentiments regarding the controversial "basura" comment of a director.



The comedian, today, reposted GMA Network's quote card of Jaclyn's Instagram post.



"Tama Ms. Best Actress ang daming hirap at puyat hindi lamang artista kundi mga tao sa likod ng camera," read AiAi's caption.



"Ang pinag hirapan at galing sa pusong gawain ay hindi maihahantulad sa basura," AiAi added.



There were no further comments or posts by the actress or Jaclyn on the comments section of AiAi's post.



Related: 'Hindi kami basura': Jaclyn Jose slams ABS-CBN director over 'basura' remark



Jaclyn's IG post did not name any director but she mentioned in the comments section of her post that she heard about the "basura" comment made by a director.



Early this week, ABS-CBN director Andoy Ranay was in hot water for a controversial remark he said during the virtual presscon of his iWant mini-series "My Sunset Girl." He was asked about his sentiments one year after ABS-CBN's shutdown.



Related: ABS-CBN director on network loyalty: 'Aanhin ang franchise kung basura ang trabaho?'



GMA headwriter and creative consultant Suzette Doctolero made lengthy posts on her Facebook account calling out Ranay's controversial "basura" remark.



Related: 'May franchise kami kasi we pay our taxes': GMA's Doctolero reacts to ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark



Ranay's last IG post was a promo for the said mini-series but he was quoted in a Pep.ph article about the issue.



Noel Ferrer wrote in his Pep Troika column that he asked Ranay about the statement. The director did not comment on Doctolero's Facebook posts but said something about Jaclyn.



"Kumare ko si Jane, and she should know me better," said Ranay to Ferrer.



Jaclyn Jose's real name is Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

