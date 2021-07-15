'Hindi kami basura': Jaclyn Jose slams ABS-CBN director over 'basura'Â remark

MANILA, Philippines — Jaclyn Jose shared her sentiments on an unnamed director's comment about a network's franchise and "basura" remark on the quality of work.

In her Instagram, the award-winning Cannes Film Festival Best Actress posted a photo of Brad Pitt that was superimposed with the quote: "I don't fear the enemy who may attack me, I fear the fake friend who will still hug me."

Accompanying the photo is a caption that shared her experience on working on the set of soap operas and TV shows.

"Ang lungkot lang. Mula pagpasok ng crew, set up tent? Hanggang sa pagdating ng mga artista at nagkukumahog to be ready? Sa set up ng dop (director of photography), set designer, huhugot ang mga artista para ready at all times, maayos trabaho, pagod, pero masaya kasi alam namin nakagawa kami ng relevant scene for a day, pinag-iisipan ng lahat kung ano ba ibibigay per sequence, lahat nagtra-trabaho walang hanggang trabaho. Lahat ginawa ko 7 pinag-trabahuhan ko? Pinag-isipan ko, kahit ano pagod ginagawa namin makapag-bigay ng maganda programa na hindi (BASURA)," read her caption.

She followed it up with another post in the comments section that reiterated her earlier account of the efforts of the whole crew, including the executive producers and production assistants to the utilility wardrobe who all gave their jobs "on point."

"Hanggang sa (kwento), artista, director nagpapawis, nagpapaka-hirap makagawa ng isang napakaganda panuurin... pinaghihirapan po namin ang lahat ng lumalabas... hindi po kami (Basura)," she wrote.

A user name that goes by the name of actress Sandy Andolong (@sandy_andolong_de_leon) wrote in the comments section.

"Jane? Bakit friend? Hope you're ok by now. Hug," she wrote.

Jaclyn replied, "May nagsabi kasi na director na may franchise nga basura naman.. (I think body of work) la naman may iba franchise na halata kung d (GMA) 7."

Jaclyn is currently seen in the nightly drama "The World Between Us" in GMA-7. As a seasoned TV and movie star, Jaclyn has appeared in both GMA-7 and ABS-CBN.

This week, news broke out about director Andoy Ranay's comment on network loyalty and the quality of work being produced.

"So, aanhin mo ang franchise kung basura naman 'yung trabaho? Wow, grabe (laughs). I mean, 'di ba? Parang mas masarap na lang mag-trabaho kahit bawas 'yung sweldo, kahit hindi laging may trabaho pero alam mo 'yung quality nu'ng trabaho, 'yung maibibigay mo sa audience mo, in the service of the Filipino, we have responsibility to our audience," Ranay replied to ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe's question on their sentiments a year after the shutdown of ABS-CBN. This occurred during the virtual presscon of Ranay's mini-series "My Sunset Girl."

ABS-CBN was denied its broadcasting franchise by the House Committee on Legislative Franchises on July 10, 2020. The network currently simulcasts its programs on several platforms including YouTube and Facebook and have signed blocktiming agreements with free TV channels TV5 and A2Z.

