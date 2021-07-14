




































































 




   

   









ABS-CBN director on network loyalty: 'Aanhin ang franchise kung basura ang trabaho?'
In this July 10, 2020 photo, employees, artists and supporters of the ABS-CBN network light candles in front of the main office in Quezon City following the rejection of the House of Representatives on the 25-year renewal of franchise of the network.
MANILA, Philippines — Director Andoy Ranay, who came back to ABS-CBN in 2015 after previously working in GMA-7, had strong words about remaining loyal to ABS-CBN.



"It was a painful time because you're working for that company you love. Working for the people that you love. You're working for your family and then done," the director recalled at the recent press con for his new iWant mini-series "My Sunset Girl."



He admitted that it is not going to be easy but he remained optimistic for former employees of the network since he is sure he will still be able to cross paths with them in their little industry.

He also said that the best part of staying with ABS-CBN is that he believes that the network produces "quality, world-class content" with or without franchise.



"So, aanhin mo ang franchise kung basura naman 'yung trabaho? Wow, grabe (laughs). I mean, 'di ba? Parang mas masarap na lang mag-trabaho kahit bawas 'yung sweldo, kahit hindi laging may trabaho pero alam mo 'yung quality nu'ng trabaho, 'yung maibibigay mo sa audience mo, in the service of the Filipino, we have responsibility to our audience," Ranay said.



When ABS-CBN Entertainment reporter MJ Felipe remarked that it was good to see him remain loyal to the network, the director agreed.



"Kapamilya nga e. No matter what, magloko man 'yan, umalis man 'yan ng landas, Kapamilya mo pa rin yan. Susuportahan mo all the way, no matter what. Lalo pa pag nasaktan siya, lalo ka dapat na nandoon at sinusuportahan mo hanggang sa makabangon siya ulit kasi parte ka nun e," he said.  



RELATED: 'Malaking kawalan': Kapamilyas react to ABS-CBN shutdown anniversary, loyalty amid stars' GMA transfer


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 'Malaking kawalan': Kapamilyas react to ABS-CBN shutdown anniversary, loyalty amid stars' GMA transfer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Malaking kawalan': Kapamilyas react to ABS-CBN shutdown anniversary, loyalty amid stars' GMA transfer


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The stars of the upcoming iWant mini-series "My Sunset Girl" shared their thoughts on their embattled network, ABS-CBN,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

