Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan celebrate 1st anniversary
Actress Angelica Panganiban with her businessman boyfriend Gregg Homan
Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan celebrate 1st anniversary

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 12:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban celebrated her first anniversary with boyfriend Gregg Homan. 



In her Instagram account, Angelica posted photo of her together with her businessman boyfriend. 



“I don’t ever want to be madly in love ever again. I want to be healthy in love, sanely in love, peacefully in love,” Angelica wrote. 



“Happy first year my love. I wuv yew,” she added.



 










 



Celebrities such as Kim Chiu, Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, Julia Montes, Glaiza de Castro, Alyssa Valdez, Arci Munoz, Mariel Rodriguez, Dionne Monsanto, Bianca Gonzalez, Barbie Imperial and MJ Lastimosa, to name a few, greeted Angelica and Gregg for their relationship milestone. 



“Awww!!!!! Ang tamis naman po mashado!!!! Happy anniv momsy and greg!” Kim wrote. 



“I’m so happy for you mamiii,” Bea commented. 



Angelica revealed that she's in a relationship by posting on Instagram a photo of her kissing a guy under the fireworks last New Year's Day. She then posted a selfie of her with Gregg a month after. 



Gregg is Angelica's first known non-showbiz boyfriend after her relationships with John Lloyd Cruz, Derek Ramsay and Carlo Aquino. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

