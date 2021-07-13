




































































 




   

   









New pageants Mrs., Miss Earth International to be held in Manila this December
Faye Tangonan is the new advocate of Mrs. and Miss Earth International pageants.
Faye Tangonan via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
New pageants Mrs., Miss Earth International to be held in Manila this December

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2021 - 6:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ms. Universe International 2018 Faye Tangonan is the new advocate of two pageants as she encouraged beauty queens to join Mrs. and Miss Earth International to be held in Manila for the first time on December 1 to 7, 2021. 



The mission of these newest pageants is to combine beauty and nature in a celebration of one of the greatest honors on earth which is being a woman.



Faye said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a time to show and spread love within humanity.  



“These pandemic is really a great example to show what is really important in life – spreading the love that is within us. It is the antidote to the great suffering experienced all around the world,” Faye said. 



Faye believes that it’s not about what you have or even what you have accomplished but it is about who you've lifted up, who you've made better and most of all, what you've given back is what matters the most. 



The pageants' goal is to showcase women as they fulfill their dreams. They aim to provide a forum that celebrates and rewards women for their outstanding accomplishments and experiences. It is organized by Mykhael Michaels, the pageant director of the said beauty contest.



Among the beauty pageant titles of this Ilocana-born lady are Ms. Universe-International 2018-2019, Mrs. Philippines Earth 2018, Mrs. Hawaii Filipina 2017, Ms. Earth Saver Hawaii 2019, Mrs. Gawad International 2017 and Ms. Queen AmerAsia Universe 2019.



Apart from being a beauty queen, Faye is also a philanthropist and a humanitarian with her own foundation called the "Faye Tangonan International Youth Foundation" by which its mission is to spread compassion and kindness around the world. She is the Ambassador of Goodwill for the Filipino Community for the State of Hawaii.



She is also an actress where she got three International Best Supporting Actress from Festigious Film Festival in Holywood USA, Oniros International Film Festival in Italy and Tagore International Film Festival in India. She is also bound to receive the Laguna Excellence Awards this coming November and was appointed by the United Nations as the Ambassador for International Women Empowerment.



"An empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description. I'd say I am empowered and yet softhearted. I am powerful and yet wrapped in humility. I am famous and unknown. And I don't seek any consolation or recognition from the eyes of men because I know that God sees me and He knows my heart," Faye said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

