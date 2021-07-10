




































































 




   

   









'Mas pinili depensahan cheater': Netizens hit Robin Padilla after remarks on Kylie, Aljur split
Screenshot of Kylie Padilla's Instagram post showing her with Aljur Abrenica (left) and father Robin.

Instagram/kylienicolepadilla
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2021 - 3:13pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Social media users slammed Robin Padilla for his remarks on the split of her daughter Kylie Padilla and son-in-law Aljur Abrenica. 



Speaking with Ogie Diaz in his video blog on YouTube, Robin said he understands Aljur for having an affair. 



“Kasi sa panahon ngayon, ‘wag na tayong maglokohan. Panahon ngayon, ‘di ako naniniwala na merong lalaki na makakatanggi sa tukso,” Robin said. 



“Hindi ‘yan pwedeng hindi mangyari. Kalokohan ang hindi mangyari (third party) lalo at nasa showbiz tayo,” he added. 






He added that he doesn't want him to be asked by Aljur why he also cheated back then. 



“Ano sasabihin ko kay Aljur? ‘G*go ka! Ba’t ka nambabae?’ Sasabihin sa akin ni Aljur, ‘Bakit kayo, Pa, hindi ba kayo nambabae?’ Ayoko masagot nun. Ayoko. Mapapahiya ako,” he said.



Facebook user Renz Saavedra hit Robin’s remarks, saying he chose to defend the cheater than her own daughter. 



“Lakas tama talaga ni Robin Padilla ampotek hahaha mas pinili i-comfort by misogyny at depensahan yung CHEATER kesa sa anak na niloko. Sabagay, bakit nga naman tayo mageexpect sa taong sinaswab ang sarili,” he said. 






Twitter user @gmcortez_ said that Robin is problematic. 



“May I just point out at how problematic it is for Robin Padilla to tell Kylie Padilla that she should be thankful Aljur is a 'man' and real men actually cheat? Because anyone who has the decency shouldn't be cheating, the same way people aren't supposed to be martyrs for it,” she said. 






“The most stupidest thing I heard today is Robin Padilla forgiving Aljur for breaking his daughter's heart with no apologies because its 'natural' for men to cheat,” Twitter user @JonathanBuclay said. 



                                                      ROBIN PADILLA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
