'Para pamarisan tayo ng iba': Melai Cantiveros on helping Francine Diaz to pay electricity bill

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Melai Cantiveros pointed out the beauty of sharing and caring to others as she helped new actress Francine Diaz back then.

In an episode of “Magandang Buhay,” guest host Robi Domingo revealed that Melai helped Francine to pay for their electricity when the young actress was starting in show business.

“Hindi naman yun ganoong ka-big deal. Nakiusap lang yung mama niya. Pero siyempre...” Melai said.

Co-host Karla Estrada why helping others is important to Melai.

“Kahit ano man yan, ang importante marunong kang tumulong. Bakit pinagpapatuloy mo ang pagtulong at pipasa mo yan sa iba. Why is it very important to you?” Karla asked Melai.

“Very important yan sa akin para pamarisan tayo ng iba. Binigyan tayo ng blessing para ibigay din yong blessing sa iba,” Melai said.

“Kasi yung binigay na blessing na yon, hindi naman sa atin yon e, kay Lord naman yon. Yung pinahiram na blessing ni Lord gusto niya iikot lang din sa ating mga tao,” she added.