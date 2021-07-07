




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Diego Loyzaga gets COVID-19 after taking care of girlfriend Barbie Imperial
Celebrity couple Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial
Diego Loyzaga via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Diego Loyzaga gets COVID-19 after taking care of girlfriend Barbie Imperial

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 10:26pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Diego Loyzaga revealed that he had COVID-19 because he took care of girlfriend Barbie Imperial when the actress had the disease.



During the press conference for his TV series “Encounter” earlier today, Diego said he got tested after Barbie got the virus. 



“I was there with her. Pareho po kaming nagkaroon kasi hindi namin alam noong time na 'yon. I was taking care of her then nagpa-test siya, it came out positive so I got to test din,” Diego said.



He shared that he didn’t feel anything while having COVID-19 and he tested negative after two weeks. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Diego (@diegoloyzaga)








 



“Mas malakas lang 'yung resistance ko sa kanya kasi it didn't last long sa akin. Wala kong naramdaman, I'm asymptomatic. Wala pang two weeks, I tested negative already. Parang it passed me lang. Pero Barbie was okay, she got better. Malakas 'yung si Bie, she's strong,” he said.  



Though he and girlfriend Barbie survived COVID-19 and their ordeal was not difficult, Diego said that the deadly virus shouldn’t be taken lightly. 



“Honestly, I'm speaking for myself, it wasn't difficult like other people experiencing (it) around the world. 'Yung pinagdaanan namin wasn't so bad, thank God. Pero the virus itself is not a joke kasi there's people dying around the world because of it. Pero 'yung sa aming dalawa, we were okay. Thank God,” he said. 



Last April, “Bagong Umaga” stars Tony Labrusca, Keempee de Leon and Barbie Imperial revealed that they tested positive for COVID-19 apart from Heaven Peralejo, Sunshine Cruz and Nikki Valdez, who publicized their COVID-19 bout.



Now showing on TV5, “Encounter” is a local adaptation of the 2018 South Korean hit series of the same title. 



Diego plays the role originally portrayed by Park Bo Gum, while Christine Reyes plays the character made popular by Song Hye Kyo. 



The series will be streaming on VivaMax starting July 23.



RELATED: Six 'Bagong Umaga' stars survive COVID-19



Cristine Reyes, Diego Loyzaga to reportedly star in Park Bo Gum series 'Encounter' local version

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DIEGO LOYZAGA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manny still 'waiting for sign&rsquo; to run for president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manny still 'waiting for sign’ to run for president


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite being widely believed to be eyeing the highest post in the country, Sen. Manny Pacquiao is still “waiting for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julia Montes, Coco Martin spotted bonding in Greenhills
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julia Montes, Coco Martin spotted bonding in Greenhills


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya rumored couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes were spotted anew in public after their alleged Boracay trip recen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Please broaden your mind': Sharon Cuneta on 'shocking' 'Revirginized' trailer, movie
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Please broaden your mind': Sharon Cuneta on 'shocking' 'Revirginized' trailer, movie


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta vowed that her role in the upcoming movie “Revirginized” was different from all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Una siyang naging akin': Kiray Celis tells Ellen Adarna about Derek Ramsay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Una siyang naging akin': Kiray Celis tells Ellen Adarna about Derek Ramsay


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Derek has been engaged with Ellen since March, one month after admitting that they are dating.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Lovi Poe remained silent on the rumors that she’s transferring from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Army reservist Matteo Guidicelli sends prayers for AFP plane crash victims
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Army reservist Matteo Guidicelli sends prayers for AFP plane crash victims


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli sent his prayers for his co-soldier and other civilian victims of the recently crashed PAF...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alexa & Rob show everything they&rsquo;ve got in A Girl and A Guy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alexa & Rob show everything they’ve got in A Girl and A Guy


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
I initially planned to watch it for just about 10 to 15 minutes due to other commitments.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meet LJ & Donita Rose&rsquo;s &lsquo;go-to&rsquo; make-up artist in the US
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meet LJ & Donita Rose’s ‘go-to’ make-up artist in the US


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wearing make-up remains a part of Donita Rose and LJ Moreno’s routine to keep themselves look radiant even after they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Possible Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates&nbsp;                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Possible Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates 


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The unconfirmed list includes:

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SB19, Sanya Lopez, Andrea Brillantes named Top Celebrity at TikTok PH Awards 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SB19, Sanya Lopez, Andrea Brillantes named Top Celebrity at TikTok PH Awards 2021


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
TikTok Philippines' Twitter posted the announcement of P-pop group SB19's Top Celebrity award at its inaugural show last July...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with