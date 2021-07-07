Diego Loyzaga gets COVID-19 after taking care of girlfriend Barbie Imperial

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Diego Loyzaga revealed that he had COVID-19 because he took care of girlfriend Barbie Imperial when the actress had the disease.

During the press conference for his TV series “Encounter” earlier today, Diego said he got tested after Barbie got the virus.

“I was there with her. Pareho po kaming nagkaroon kasi hindi namin alam noong time na 'yon. I was taking care of her then nagpa-test siya, it came out positive so I got to test din,” Diego said.

He shared that he didn’t feel anything while having COVID-19 and he tested negative after two weeks.

“Mas malakas lang 'yung resistance ko sa kanya kasi it didn't last long sa akin. Wala kong naramdaman, I'm asymptomatic. Wala pang two weeks, I tested negative already. Parang it passed me lang. Pero Barbie was okay, she got better. Malakas 'yung si Bie, she's strong,” he said.

Though he and girlfriend Barbie survived COVID-19 and their ordeal was not difficult, Diego said that the deadly virus shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“Honestly, I'm speaking for myself, it wasn't difficult like other people experiencing (it) around the world. 'Yung pinagdaanan namin wasn't so bad, thank God. Pero the virus itself is not a joke kasi there's people dying around the world because of it. Pero 'yung sa aming dalawa, we were okay. Thank God,” he said.

Last April, “Bagong Umaga” stars Tony Labrusca, Keempee de Leon and Barbie Imperial revealed that they tested positive for COVID-19 apart from Heaven Peralejo, Sunshine Cruz and Nikki Valdez, who publicized their COVID-19 bout.

Now showing on TV5, “Encounter” is a local adaptation of the 2018 South Korean hit series of the same title.

Diego plays the role originally portrayed by Park Bo Gum, while Christine Reyes plays the character made popular by Song Hye Kyo.

The series will be streaming on VivaMax starting July 23.

