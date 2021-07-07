




































































 




   

   









Cristine Reyes reveals she almost died in 2011
Viva celebrities Christine Reyes and Diego Loyzaga at 'Encounter' press conference
Cristine Reyes reveals she almost died in 2011

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 10:15pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Cristine Reyes revealed that she almost died in 2011. 



During the press conference for her new TV series “Encounter” earlier today, Cristine was asked if she had a close encounter with God. 



The sexy actress said that it happened in 2011 while she’s shooting the ABS-CBN series “Reputasyon.”



“Overfatigue na ako noon, low immune system, tinamaan ako ng virus called meningitis. Nag-kombulsyon ako sa set ng 'Reputasyon.' They rushed me to the hospital and I stayed in the hospital for almost one month,” Cristine recalled.



 










 



She said her doctors couldn’t find what her sickness is until they got water from her spine. 



“They couldn't find out what's was going on with me so they got to get a water thing in my spine to examine my brain,” she shared.



“Then they found out na meningitis and it's deadly so ako parang nag-pray na lang ako kay God no'n and sabi ko, ‘I can’t die, I want to live',” she added.  



Cristine recalled that she always prays in her hospital bed back then, asking God for another life. 



“I remember, I was fighting for my life. I am super weak. Then after a week of fighting for my life, lumakas akong bigla. So I guess, God gave me strength to fight because I asked for it and I don’t want to give up,” she said. 



Now showing on TV5, “Encounter” is the local adaptation of the 2018 South Korean hit series of the same title. 



Christine plays the role of Song Hye Kyo, while Diego Loyzaga takes on the role of Park Bo Gum. 



The series will be streaming on VivaMax starting July 23. 



