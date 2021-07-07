Vice Ganda lambasts website for fake news over Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz GMA move

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda lambasted a website for spreading fake news about him.

In his Twitter account, Vice posted the link of the website with the headline “Vice Ganda Has This ‘Patutsada’ Against John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo?”

“Kadiri tong FAKE NEWS na to!!!!!! Pero mas KADIRI yung mga sumakay!!!! Pero PINAKA KADIRI yung mga sumusweldo at kumikita sa FAKE NEWS!!!” Vice wrote.

“Mga taong sa panahon ngayon chismis, paninirang puri at fake news pa din ang trabaho YUUUUICCCCKKK!!!! Mas mababa pa kayo sa TAE! Yan ang #FACT!” he said in another tweet.

Based on the article, Vice allegedly tweeted that Kapamilya celebrities who transferred to other networks have no future in other networks. Bea and John Lloyd recently joined the Kapuso network.

The website said they picked up the news from a local tabloid.

“Ang kapal ng mukha ng mga taong nagsasabing nauubos na ang mga Kapamilya Artist. Kung dyan kayo Masaya, bahala kayo basta sinabi ko na dati pa, wala kayong future dyan sa Kabila. Charot!” Vice allegedly said in the tweet quoted by the website he lambasted. The comedian denied posting such.