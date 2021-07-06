MANILA, Philippines — Much speculation and conjecture came into play in knowing, for certain, who will comprise this year's batch of Miss Universe Philippines candidates.

These include sightings of aspirants at the MUPH headquarters, as well as social media postings confirming or hinting at a possible candidacy.

The unconfirmed list includes:

1) Alyza Malinao of Davao City

2) Ma. Isabela Galeria of Sorsogon

3) Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Mary Tiglao

4) Former Miss Mandaue City Steffi Aberasturi

5) Julia Saubier of Albay

6) Janela Joy Cuaton of Masbate

7) Angela Maria Robson of Angeles, Pampanga

8] Alana Monica Rhedey of Baguio City

9) Chrismel Syriga Suicano of Siquijor

10) Eloisa Jauod of Laguna

11) Princess Khrista Singh of Pasig City

12) Half-Ghanian Aria Yeboah, touted by fans as a "Black Barbie"

13) Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee

14) Bb. Pilipinas 2019 Patricia Magtanong

15) Miss International 2018 first runner-up Ahtisa Manalo

16) "Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Wrobleritz

Also weighing in heavily in contention is Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Mae Bautista. The dusky beauty from Laguna was recently featured in a Wall Street billboard in New York City.

And one of the most-clamored for, in most of the pageant fans' wishlist, is Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo. After the Palaweña beauty's impressive performance on the MGI stage last March, pageant fans have not stopped imploring the beauty queen to try her luck with the Miss Universe title.

"I'm not sure yet but I feel like I'm already fulfilled and I hope everyone is proud of me 'coz I'm also proud of myself. It's not easy to join a pageant during a pandemic. But I made it and that's what I'll share to the next Miss Grand Philippines queen - how manageable it is and how to prepare for it.

"In my MGI journey, I only had 20 days to prepare. I worked so hard for four years, joining Binibining Pilipinas thrice. It's my life's greatest achievement so far. If I won't join another pageant, I'll support other candidates as a mentor," shared Samantha, during a "Slam Book" interview with Philstar.com.

In a few weeks, we will know who the entrants will be. The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) has extended their application deadline to July 15.

