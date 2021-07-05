Angel Locsin offers home for Chito Miranda, family amid Taal eruption fears

MANILA, Philippines — A consistent Angel through the years.

Parokya Ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda could not help but share how his friend, philanthropist/actress Angel Locsin, offered her home to him, his wife Neri Naig, son Miggy and their family amid the uncertainty resulting in the new alert level raised over Taal's unrest.

"Napakabait lang talaga nitong tao na 'to. Mula dati, hanggang ngayon...sobra talaga," Chito posted on Twitter.

The post included a screenshot of their conversation where Angel also showed her concern on the vog or volcanic smog that reportedly was seen on the day the phreatomagmatic eruption of the volcano in Batangas occurred.

Mula dati, hanggang ngayon...sobra talaga.? pic.twitter.com/gKm9HG4KQ8 — Chito Miranda (@chitomirandajr) July 2, 2021

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised Alert Level 3 on July 1 following the eruption.

"Chito! May kwarto kayo dito nila Neri at Miggy at kung sino pa kasama nyo sa house ha? Anytime pwede kayo dito. Mabuti ng iwas muna kayo at unpredictable pa yung taal. Plus yung vog," Angel wrote in the direct message.

Chito replied that they were fine and were in fact taping for a show in Batangas.

"Oks kami dito. May shoot kami dito resthouse. Pero salamat sa pag-alala," Chito replied. It was followed by a grin and a thumbs up emojis.

Angel and Chito are known to be good friends in showbiz, tracing back their friendship to over a decade.

