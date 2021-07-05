Tina Monzon-Palma returns to ANC

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned newscaster Tina Monzon-Palma showed the hallmarks of journalism with her return to ANC last June 26.

The renowned journalist hosts "Tina Monzon-Palma Reports," an hour-long interview with subject matter experts, policy makers and key stakeholders about the most pressing issues in the country.

The broadcast journalist looked into the trends and topics related to the 2022 national elections with Bro. Armin Luistro FSC, one of the convenors of 1Sambayan, former Camarines Sur 1st District representative and Sara Duterte supporter Rolando Andaya Jr, and Pulse Asia Inc. president Ronald Holmes.

She also had a one-on-one interview with Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who is among the rumored candidates for president next year. Viewers can still watch the episode on iWantTFC and the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel.

Monzon-Palma is one of the most respected names in the media. She was GMA Network's first female news presenter and Public Affairs department pioneer as a GMA News executive. She then moved to TV5 as Operations Head. After five years, she transferred to ABS-CBN to lead its Bantay Bata social welfare program and eventually anchor "The World Tonight.

She anchored “Talkback” and “The World Tonight” on ANC.

“Tina Monzon-Palma Reports” airs every last Saturday of the month at 7 p.m. on ANC, with replays the day after (Sunday) at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Episodes will also be available on iWantTFC and the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel.