




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Tina Monzon-Palma returns to ANC
Tina Monzon-Palma
ABS-CBN/Released

                     

                        

                           
Tina Monzon-Palma returns to ANC

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 12:14pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned newscaster Tina Monzon-Palma showed the hallmarks of journalism with her return to ANC last June 26.



The renowned journalist hosts "Tina Monzon-Palma Reports," an hour-long interview with subject matter experts, policy makers and key stakeholders about the most pressing issues in the country.



The broadcast journalist looked into the trends and topics related to the 2022 national elections with Bro. Armin Luistro FSC, one of the convenors of 1Sambayan, former Camarines Sur 1st District representative and Sara Duterte supporter Rolando Andaya Jr, and Pulse Asia Inc. president Ronald Holmes.



She also had a one-on-one interview with Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who is among the rumored candidates for president next year. Viewers can still watch the episode on iWantTFC and the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel.



Monzon-Palma is one of the most respected names in the media. She was GMA Network's first female news presenter and Public Affairs department pioneer as a GMA News executive. She then moved to TV5 as Operations Head. After five years, she transferred to ABS-CBN to lead its Bantay Bata social welfare program and eventually anchor "The World Tonight.



She anchored  “Talkback” and “The World Tonight” on ANC.



“Tina Monzon-Palma Reports” airs every last Saturday of the month at 7 p.m. on ANC, with replays the day after (Sunday) at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Episodes will also be available on iWantTFC and the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TINA MONZON-PALMA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo graces 'Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho'&nbsp;ahead of GMA TV series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo graces 'Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho' ahead of GMA TV series


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Before she stars in her own primetime TV series as a new Kapuso, Bea Alonzo will share her farm life with Jessica Soho...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 My favorite noodle dishes ever
                              


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 July 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There is a Chinese custom that recommends that one eat noodles on his or her birthday to ensure a long life.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top 10 DonBelle moments in 'He's Into Her'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Top 10 DonBelle moments in 'He's Into Her'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
When a show is set in a posh high school that features stereotypical cliques of jocks, popular girls, nerds and the in-betweens,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yassi Pressman meets Damian Lillard, thanks him for donation to fire-hit PGH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yassi Pressman meets Damian Lillard, thanks him for donation to fire-hit PGH


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Yassi Pressman finally met NBA superstar Damian Lillard to personally thank him for his donation to Philippine General...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alden thirsts for newness and diversity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alden thirsts for newness and diversity


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alden Richards challenges himself by taking on a bida-kontrabida character in The World Between Us. His Louie Asuncion, an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Jericho Rosales reveals US project, shares lockdown life in surfing paradise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jericho Rosales reveals US project, shares lockdown life in surfing paradise


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Jericho Rosales revealed that he's set to leave for the United States to shoot for a project with a Filipino-American director....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Direk Cathy thinks Miss You Like Crazy deserves one more chance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Direk Cathy thinks Miss You Like Crazy deserves one more chance


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Box-office director Cathy Garcia Molina believes the hit movie Miss You Like Crazy deserves one more chance to be shown and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 I&ntilde;igo Pascual finally finds his sound
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iñigo Pascual finally finds his sound


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
‘With Options, I felt I was able to find my sound. I feel like while we were making the album, dun ko nahanap yung sound...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 First Philippines copyright summit to champion &lsquo;creative rights&rsquo; education
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
First Philippines copyright summit to champion ‘creative rights’ education


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Artists and creators entertain and inspire the public through their craft. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Newly-signed Star Magic artists enter new phase their career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Newly-signed Star Magic artists enter new phase their career


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The newly-signed artists under ABS-CBN’s talent management arm Star Magic are ready to take the next level in their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with