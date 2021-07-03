Newly-signed Star Magic artists enter new phase their career

The newly-signed artists under ABS-CBN’s talent management arm Star Magic are ready to take the next level in their showbiz careers following the biggest contract-signing event held last June 19.

Some of Kapamilya’s reality show alumni and promising new faces said during the virtual media conference they felt privileged, honored and blessed for the opportunity that came their way.

Hello Stranger star JC Alcantara promised to improve his craft as he reflected on this “unexpected” break in his profession. “Kasi mahal ko ‘to. Mahal ko ‘tong trabaho ko kaya ‘yung craft ko pinag-aaralan ko lahat. Nag-wo-workshop ako para makita ng mga boss na hindi lang basta basta si JC. Mahal niya yung trabaho niya at pinag-pupursigehan niya.”

JC took pride in his humble beginnings, from taking bus rides from his hometown in Nueva Ecija to Manila just to audition for roles to eventually getting cast as a commercial model for his first TV stint.

Former Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant Gigi de Lana as well assured her fans that she will showcase more of her acting talent apart from singing. She appeared in the 2020 comedy-drama Four Sisters Before the Wedding as the character Love Mae. “Ngayon po kasi nag-wo-workshop kami and training. Kasi siyempre nung sa Four Sisters Before the Wedding, sobrang first time kong umarte. I really don’t know exactly what I’m doing. Kailangan ko pa siyang i-hone, yung pag-act ko. At the same time, andami ko pang kailangang matutunan.” The lead singer of the Gigi Vibes band thanked the ABS-CBN management and looks forward to more projects under Star Magic.

Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) alumni and onscreen partners Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza vowed to “do their best together and individually” as they level up in their showbiz careers. “Aminado naman kami na hindi talaga natatapos yung learnings dito sa industry. And sobrang willing kami ni Karina na matuto pa. We’re very open sa rooms for improvements. Siyempre, very thankful kami pero hindi kami talaga nagiging kampante, we want to strive harder,” said Aljon.

Karina echoed, “It never stops, ‘yung learning process, ‘yung worth and development. There’s a lot of chances and binigyan kami (chance) sa Hoy, Love You! Season 2…Nakikinig kami sa aming mga directors, nag-o-observe kami sa aming mga co-workers… Talagang isasa-puso namin and hardwork lang talaga.”

Karina also expressed gratitude for co-workers who helped them on set while Aljon thanked their supporters for the trust.

The new breed of stars recalled they were nervous during the Black Pen Day event but nonetheless enjoyed every moment of it. They also extended their thanks to the people behind their once in a lifetime experience — ABS-CBN Films’ Olivia Lamasan, RISE Artists Studio’s Mico Del Rosario, Star Magic head and ABS-CBN entertainment production head Laurenti Dyogi, among others.

“Nandun ako sa backstage, kinakabahan na kami. Tapos ako na ‘yung susunod (to be called) parang bumalik lahat ng simula na dati pangarap ko lang ‘to — na makapag-sign ng contract sa ABS-CBN and Star Magic, also Rise Artists,” shared JC.

“Then, pag-akyat ko ng stage, hindi ko mapigilang umiyak. It was my first time to sign a contract tapos ganun pa kaganda ‘yung event. That’s why I’m very grateful. Nagpasalamat ako sa lahat,” he continued.

Gigi, for her part, said she was elated and nervous at the same time. “Best moment sakin is yung nag-ganun kami (raises elbow) nila direk Lauren, Inang (Olivia), Sir Mico.”

Another unforgettable moment for her was when her name was announced.

“Parang nandito ka na, wala ng atrasan. What a great feeling. I feel so much joy. Pag naalala ko, sobrang na-iiyak ako kasi andami kasi talagang nangyari before. (There were) ups and down pero mas marami ‘yung downs. So this time, this is it and just do what you can. Pursue mo lang ‘yung passion mo and goals.”

RISE Artists Studio’s Zach Castañeda and Shanaia Gomez also shared their memorable experience. “When I stepped on stage, the whole nervousness just disappeared. I just left dignity and ego out of the room. And I’ve done the job,” recalled Zach.

It was a “dream come true” for Shanaia, “To be honest, I really didn’t expect that I would be up there on that stage one day… (That moment) I was thanking everyone. I was thanking my family, friends. I just feel so blessed and I’m just really grateful. I can’t really wait what the future brings ‘coz I know that this is just the beginning of the journey.”

Another batch of artists who were also present during the media conference were former PBB housemates Ashley del Mundo, Richard Juan, Tan Roncal, Kiara Takahashi, and Lou Yanong who all agreed that the moment the door opened on stage and they were introduced during the Black Pen Day, “it became real.”

“It became a symbol where the door is opening and you’re entering a new journey of your life, of your career. That moment na-feel ko na, ‘Oh my God, ito na,’” said Richard who after his PBB appearance in 2015 got busy with other stuff (like traveling the world and developing various projects) and then came back. “It came like a full circle where I’m coming back and entering a new phase of my career with Star Magic this time.”

Young actress Kiara remembered that “wow” feeling, “Naglalakad na kami. Tapos feel na feel na namin yung moment na sobrang blessed kami.”

“Nung pag bukas ng LED, na parang papasok kami. Ang cool lang po sa feeling. ‘Dun pumasok sa isip ko na ‘Parang totoo na pala to… Ito na talaga, na nagsisimula na. It’s another journey, it’s like another door has opened for us,” Tan reminisced.

Lou shared, “When we were introduced, the VTR rolled. Ang pangarap, as long as there are dreamers, merong Star Hunters and Star Magic. And it really meant a lot. I’ll put Catriona Gray on this because we were not standing there. There aren’t five stars there but 80 stars in Star Hunt management that are shining that night. I was very thankful for that opportunity.”

On the other hand, Ashley said the most striking part for her was when they were saying their oath as stars.

Some artists who also signed contracts with Kapamilya include Andy Abaya, John Arcilla, Kobie Brown, Kiko Estrada, Jayda, Sandino Martin, Alyssa Muhlach, Angeline Quinto, Marc Solis and others.

The press conference was hosted by actress Ria Atayde and Star Magic’s Thess Gubi.

The Star Magic Black Pen Day will be aired on July 18 at 9:30 p.m. on A2Z and Kapamilya Channel.