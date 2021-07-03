




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
No shortage of strong women in showbiz
Nadine Lustre (center) performs with the country’s fi nest drag queens in a concert for the benefi t of the Golden Gays Foundation. 
Nadine’s Instagram

                     

                        

                           
No shortage of strong women in showbiz

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           !hola - MJ Marfori (The Philippine Star) - July 3, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Pushing the boundaries of the so-called “work norm” — this has been the fight of two women I spoke with recently from Manila to Hollywood.



Let us start off with Nadine Lustre, who just wrapped up her virtual concert for the Pride month in partnership with BPO TaskUs. While she was preparing for the concert, we had our chance interview with Nadine. Her looks were trending as she sported some chic drag ensemble and performed with the country’s finest drag queens, who have been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic as performance venues — which served as “safe spaces” to many Filipino queer folk — had halted operations.



This was Nadine’s way to show her support and admiration as she revealed to us how much of a big fan she is of the LGBTQIA+ community.







This columnist interviews Millie for the fourth time and the teen actress has gotten wiser, feistier and more infl uential







“I admire them kasi hindi madali ang buhay nila eh,” she said, “but still they get to do all of these things that’s why I super look up to them.” The concert she just wrapped up to end Pride month was for the benefit of the Golden Gays Foundation.



Just like the community, Nadine resonated with their struggles of living free and pursuing one’s passion. She opened up about her burnout, which almost led to serious mental health issues.







Millie Bobby Brown stars in Godzilla Vs Kong, now streaming on HBO Go. —

Photo from HBO Asia









“Mahirap kasi noong nag-start pa lang ako iyong mga movies naming, Diary ng Panget. Iyon talaga iyong mga time na hindi mo pa talaga kaya mag no sa mga tao,” she said. “So lahat ng i-offer sa iyo yes ka lang ng yes, pero hindi na ako magsisinungaling. Sabihin ko talaga sobrang napagod ako talaga and at some point, na-depress din ako kasi sabi ko sa sarili ko ano ba itong ginagawa ko? Kasi may mga bagay na ginawa ako na hindi ko gusto gawin... mga 2015 naalala ko nag-Korea kami noon kasama ko si Yassi Pressman, sabi ko talaga parang ayoko na umuwi.”



From thereon, Nadine built herself to be unapologetic and pursue her own passions.



“Marami akong time to reflect on myself,” she shared, “ang dami kong time para i-re-assess ko buhay ko ano ba talaga iyong gusto kong gawin at ayaw kong gawin... na realize ko alam mo na hindi na ako makikinig sa ibang tao, i-live ko iyong life ko.”



That mindset helped her a lot to break away from her “sugar-coated” image and become the Nadine we see her today. “Deadma na ako sa sasabihin ng tao kasi natutunan ko na yun before andaming tao na i-judge ka sa ginawa mo na hindi nila maintindihan,” she said, “at kung susunod lang ako sa gusto ng tao anong klaseng buhay yon di ba?”



As of now, the self-managed actress continues to focus on music, but just to put it out there, here are the roles that attract Nadine. “Gusto ko kasi talaga iyong film na psycho ako or killer ako,” she shared, “iyong something different naman, iyong hindi naman rom-com.”



It was late 2019 when Nadine chose to cut ties with her agency, Viva Entertainment. Though her tussle with the agency is far from over, she continues to book endorsements left and right. “I’m just so excited to work I don’t know what it is,” she said. “Mas naging workaholic ako ngayon and just creating and working with brands and showing our own vision.”



Another A-lister we spoke with was the darling Millie Bobby Brown, who was on set for the latest season of Stranger Things but promoting her latest film Godzilla Vs Kong, now streaming on HBO Go.



The 17-year-old busy bee may barely be legal, but she is using her platform with more than 46 million followers on Instagram alone, to fight the stigma and stereotypes given to women and young actors in Hollywood.



“Even if you’re not from this industry, every girl has had this experience, where you are treated a bit differently. And I think that having been in an industry that is so male-dominated… I’m a young girl, I’m not fully a woman yet, but I have been in situations where I’d question why I was asked that and he wasn’t?” she said. “Women have been playing that game and it’s not a game anymore, we have to stop.”



This is our fourth interview with the superstar and she just gets wiser, feistier and more influential each and every time.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NADINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Julia Montes finally admits she's in love
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Julia Montes finally admits she's in love


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Julia Montes finally admitted that she’s in love right now but refused to name her boyfriend for their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jason Abalos breaks silence over Vickie Rushton's pageant retirement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jason Abalos breaks silence over Vickie Rushton's pageant retirement


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Jason Abalos revealed that it’s time for him and girlfriend Vickie Rushton to create a family now that the beauty...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rabiya Mateo&nbsp;returns home; opens up about missing dad, love life, showbiz career
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rabiya Mateo returns home; opens up about missing dad, love life, showbiz career


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
After her stint at the 69th Miss Universe, and after close to a two-month extended stay in the US, Miss Universe Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maris Racal ventures into pop, thanks to Rico Blanco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maris Racal ventures into pop, thanks to Rico Blanco


                              

                                                                  By Lyka Nicart |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Maris Racal has made the “bold” move from the acoustic genre to pop territory with the release of her latest single...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anne Curtis spotted with GMA execs, next to move after Bea Alonzo?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anne Curtis spotted with GMA execs, next to move after Bea Alonzo?


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Is Anne Curtis the next Kapamilya star to transfer to GMA-7?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Son Ye-jin of &lsquo;Crash Landing on You&rsquo; fame to star in new drama &lsquo;Thirty-Nine&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Son Ye-jin of ‘Crash Landing on You’ fame to star in new drama ‘Thirty-Nine’


                              

                                                                  By Christine Mae Guevara |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
After more than a year since Son Ye-jin became an international star through the success of the hit K-series “Crash...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo thanks ABS-CBN, excited with GMA-7
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo thanks ABS-CBN, excited with GMA-7


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bea Alonzo thanked ABS-CBN for her 20-year journey with them and shared that she is excited for her new home network,&nb...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kapuso stars welcome Bea Alonzo to GMA-7
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kapuso stars welcome Bea Alonzo to GMA-7


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso stars Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera and Alden Richards welcomed newest Kapuso Bea Alonzo to GMA-7. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spotify celebrates Pride all year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spotify celebrates Pride all year


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Global audio streaming platform Spotify is celebrating Pride all year long with the Pride Hub.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Richard Yap takes acting career one step at a time
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Richard Yap takes acting career one step at a time


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“I spend (time) watching other films and I try to look at other actors.” That was Richard Yap sharing his thoughts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with