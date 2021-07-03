Bea Alonzo hopes fans embrace her decision to be Kapuso  Nathalie

Bea Alonzo said that she has always followed her heart and “now I’m following my heart” as she made the decision to be a Kapuso.

Following months of speculation, Bea officially signed up with GMA during a major event held Thursday at EDSA Shangri-La Manila, where network bosses came in full force, both physically and virtually.

“It is like a dream come true to have one of the best actresses of all time become a Kapuso. We thank her for the trust she placed in us and we can’t wait to work with her,” GMA Films president and programming consultant to the chairman Annette Gozon-Valdes told The STAR.

During the presscon on Thursday, the 33-year-old actress described the whole experience as surreal and admitted to feeling “excited, happy, touched... and also scared.”

Bea said, “I am grateful for the trust that they have given me... Imagine at this point in my life, I am beginning to rediscover myself again. I am going to make new friends, I am going to meet and collaborate with new people. That’s such a huge blessing for someone like me who loves to do what I’m doing and this time, I will be introduced to a totally new audience.”

Prior to sealing the deal, GMA dropped “back-to-back” teasers of her joining its roster of stars. Word has it that she inked a four-year, exclusive contract with the network, although no confirmation as of writing.

Pre-pandemic, it was unimaginable for many showbiz observers to see Bea on GMA. She spent her entire acting career or 20 years of her life with ABS-CBN before the big move.

She said she mulled over this new career direction for several months. She also estimated that she’s been without a contract with the Kapamilya network for a year. It was announced in November 2020 that she is no longer with Star Magic and is already being managed by Shirley Kuan.

Change can be painful but Bea said she realized “change can also be beautiful. So today, I embrace that change in my life, growth and learning.”

“Oo, I’ve been emotional these past weeks, siempre yung goodbyes are bittersweet and you’re stepping into a new chapter in your life… mixed emotions,” she added.

But she also recalled that when she first met network executives via Zoom after months of negotiations, “it just felt right” and she was “at ease.”

The negotiation period itself “just came naturally.”

“Parang hindi siya mabigat na type of negotiations. It was as if there was respect for each other’s boundaries and so parang for me though, it just came naturally, they totally just flowed naturally and here I am. I am officially a Kapuso,” she said.

What Bea learned over the pandemic is to open herself to different things, and to be ready for new possibilities and challenges.

“To be honest, I am ready to chase more dreams not only in acting. And this time, I feel like I want to discover more about myself, say, I would like to explore the idea of probably having a talk show... or like appearing in a sitcom. Kanina lang kausap ko si John Lloyd (Cruz). Sabi ni John Lloyd, he will guest me in his sitcom,” she shared, referring to her former perennial onscreen partner at ABS-CBN who’s also rumored to resume his TV acting career via GMA.

As for the possibility of doing their reunion project under GMA, she said, “Nagkabiruan pa kami, dito ka na rin daw ba? Tapos tumatawa siya, and then he wished me luck and he congratulated me.”

She added, “I miss working with him and he is such a brilliant actor. I love working and sharing the screen with him, and lalo na maganda yung idea na magkakatrabaho kami dito sa GMA, which is a totally different environment.”

Still, viewers can expect Bea to stick or at least stay close to her “core” which is drama. “Siempre, I will always go back to my core, which is drama, so you will definitely be seeing more of me on primetime.”

Lilybeth Rasonable, GMA’s SVP for Entertainment Group, confirmed that Bea will star in a primetime soap.

No other details were given but names The STAR is hearing as Bea’s possible leading man in her first-ever teleserye are GMA’s top male stars Dingdong Dantes and Alden Richards, as well as John Lloyd.

Bea is also expected to appear in different TV programs, including Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho. “Pinag-aagawan na siya,” as the TV exec said.

Meanwhile, Bea’s first movie with Alden, the Philippine adaptation of the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember, will start shooting in September after the actress returns from a US trip to “re-energize.” GMA is co-producing the movie with Viva Films and APT Entertainment.

Bea also appeared unbothered by any negative comments generated by her network switch. “Automatic na fini-filter ng utak ko na only the positive ones. I know the truth in my heart.”

As for her fans, she had an intimate gathering with them before news of her contract-signing came out. She said they have assured her that their support will transcend network wars and transfers.

She said, “I’m hoping that they embrace my decision and that they are happy as I am happy with what I have decided to do with my career. And I hope that they continue to support me and I hope that they continue to grow with me.”