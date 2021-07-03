




































































 




   

   









Netflix announces 'WitcherCon' July schedule
The streamed event features a pub style quiz game, exciting surprises and special short-form content that gives a glimpse at never-before-seen insights to the production and creative processes behind the Witcher universe.
Netflix announces 'WitcherCon' July schedule

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2021 - 12:20pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It's only a few days from now and fans of "The Witcher" universe are looking forward to the upcoming global virtual fan event "WitcherCon" on July 10 (PST).



The streamed event features a pub style quiz game, exciting surprises and special short-form content that gives a glimpse at never-before-seen insights to the production and creative processes behind the Witcher universe.



Of course, a sit down with Geralt of Rivia is a must with Henry Cavill answering the most-pressing questions from the fandom with Comedy Central's Josh Horowitz.



Check out this schedule:



The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny



Panel guests: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, Paul Bullion



The cast and showrunner of Netflix's "The Witcher" draw cards from a deck of fan questions that will determine the path of the panel and the immediate fate of the guests. Prepare for surprise reveals and backstage insights as the panelists take fans through their journey of filming Season 2.



CD PROJEKT RED’s Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games



For over 13 years, the "Witcher" series of games has captured the imagination of gamers worldwide. Now, the developers behind the games discuss how they brought their immersive stories to life — before revisiting old memories, uncovering forgotten artifacts, and reminiscing about their favorite moments from the franchise



Geralt of T-Rivia



Panel guests: Blazej Augustynek, Philipp Weber, Declan De Barra, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich



Key creators of the "Witcher" games and "The Witcher" series team up to test their knowledge of the wider Witcher universe. In this pub quiz-style game, behind-the-scenes tidbits and sneak peeks are prized just as much as the correct answers.



CD PROJEKT RED’s The Witcher: Beyond Video Games



Panel guests: Rafal Jaki, Bartosz Sztybor, Lukasz Wozniak



From detective noir to dark horror — all the way to the Old World and beyond, prepare to experience "The Witcher"’s expanded universe with the latest details on the upcoming comic books and board game inspired by the franchise!



Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill, hosted by Josh Horowitz



To close out "WitcherCon", fans will hear from Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, who will sit down with moderator Josh Horowitz (MTV & Comedy Central host) for an in-depth conversation about fantasy, destiny, and the wider Witcher Universe. The White Wolf may even have a surprise or two in store.



Available on both Twitch and YouTube, WitcherCon will first air on July 9 at 7 p.m. CEST (July 10 at 1 a.m. PST). Fans will be able to watch "WitcherCon" across two separate streams, with each one containing exclusive content.



The second stream, which also airs on Twitch and YouTube, will begin at 03:00 a.m. CEST on July 10 (July 10 at 9 a.m. PST)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

