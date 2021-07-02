




































































 




   

   









Bea Alonzo thanks ABS-CBN, excited with GMA-7
Bea Alonzo via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 1:28pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bea Alonzo thanked ABS-CBN for her 20-year journey with them and shared that she is excited for her new home network, GMA-7.



In her Instagram account, Bea thanked her colleagues in the Kapamilya channel that helped her hone her talent. 



“I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my 20-year journey, my fans, my colleagues, and the people who gave me opportunities and who have helped hone my talent. To my ABS-CBN family, MARAMING SALAMAT PO. I will forever be grateful for everything,” Bea said. 



She said that she’s humbled by the trust GMA gives her. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)








 



“And now, I am entering a new chapter. To my GMA family, I am humbled that you put your trust in me and I am beyond excited to be able to learn and grow in my new home,” she said. 



Bea signed an exclusive contract with GMA-7 after 20 years of being a Kapamilya. 



Kapuso stars welcome Bea Alonzo to GMA-7

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

