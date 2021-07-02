Bea Alonzo thanks ABS-CBN, excited with GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — Bea Alonzo thanked ABS-CBN for her 20-year journey with them and shared that she is excited for her new home network, GMA-7.

In her Instagram account, Bea thanked her colleagues in the Kapamilya channel that helped her hone her talent.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my 20-year journey, my fans, my colleagues, and the people who gave me opportunities and who have helped hone my talent. To my ABS-CBN family, MARAMING SALAMAT PO. I will forever be grateful for everything,” Bea said.

She said that she’s humbled by the trust GMA gives her.

“And now, I am entering a new chapter. To my GMA family, I am humbled that you put your trust in me and I am beyond excited to be able to learn and grow in my new home,” she said.

Bea signed an exclusive contract with GMA-7 after 20 years of being a Kapamilya.

