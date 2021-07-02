Anne Curtis spotted with GMA execs, next to move after Bea Alonzo?

MANILA, Philippines — Is Anne Curtis the next Kapamilya star to transfer to GMA-7?

That was the question of social media users after the “It’s Showtime” host was spotted in a virtual meeting with GMA Pictures president Annette Gozon-Valdes and First Vice President for Program Management Joey Abacan.

Annette posted a screenshot of the virtual meeting with Anne in her Instagram story.

“Last meeting for the day,” Annette wrote in the caption.

Hahaha Yes. Kalma. They pitched a film for next year na hindi pa naman sure yet. As always, I need to read the script first before making a decision. The last viva x gma film I did was IN YOUR EYES with Ate Claudine & Richard. I was already a Kapamilya then. So Kalma Lang! ???? https://t.co/80FqdrZZgh — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) July 1, 2021

Anne, however, clarified in her Twitter account that the meeting was only a movie pitch for her under GMA Films and Viva Films.

“Hahaha Yes. Kalma. They pitched a film for next year na hindi pa naman sure yet. As always, I need to read the script first before making a decision. The last Viva x GMA film I did was IN YOUR EYES with Ate Claudine & Richard. I was already a Kapamilya then. So Kalma Lang,” Anne said.

In another tweet, Anne said she will be returning to “It’s Showtime” soon.

“And isa pa, babalik pa ako sa It’s Showtime Rainbow So kalma lang madlang peeps!!!!” she said.

