Spotify celebrates Pride all year
Bahaghari is the Philippines’ dedicated Pride playlist in the streaming platform’s Pride Hub, featuring tracks from international and local LGBTQIA+ artists and allies well-loved by Filipinos
                           Nathalie Tomada (The Philippine Star) - July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Global audio streaming platform Spotify is celebrating Pride all year long with the Pride Hub.



Launched in the country last Pride Month of June, as part of Spotify’s Claim Your Space global campaign, the hub is designed as a “safe and meaningful” space for LGBTQIA+ artists, podcasters and themed playlists from around the world. Filipino listeners can search for “Pride” on Spotify to discover tunes from the likes of Paul Pablo and buzz from podcasters such as AC Soriano.



There’s also a dedicated Pride playlist in the hub for the Philippines called Bahaghari, curating Filipino favorites from foreign and local LGBTQIA+ artists and allies. These include Paul Pablo’s Bangin, Catriona Gray’s R.Y.F., Jake Zyrus’ Fix Me, etc.







Kossy Ng, Spotify head of music for Southeast Asia







Fronting the Spotify campaign in the country is Mark Bautista, where one of his first hit songs I Need You from more than 20 years ago, is spotlighted on the Bahaghari playlist. Other LGBTQIA+ artists that Spotify has worked with to create guest playlists were Vice Ganda and Ice Seguerra.



The STAR recently had an e-mail interview with Kossy Ng, Spotify head of music for Southeast Asia, to talk more about their “loud and proud” initiatives to help give wider and proper representation for Filipino LGBTQIA+ artists in the music scene.






What is the main motivation behind the Claim Your Space campaign? And how is Spotify supporting Filipino LGBTQIA+ artists?



“Launched this year, Spotify’s Claim Your Space is a global campaign that encourages LGBTQIA+ artists and creators to carve out a space for themselves. It is a celebration and spotlight of LGBTQIA+ creators, their works and their continual efforts in inspiring and empowering communities to create a richer and more inclusive world.



“We recognize the ways audio and art have always been avenues for LGBTQIA+ expression and have kicked off with on and off platform programming all around the world. In the Philippines, we launched Spotify’s global Pride Hub, an all-year-long dedicated hub that features and promotes LGBTQIA+ artists, podcasters and themed playlists. Local artists and podcasters such as Mark Bautista and pride-inspired podcast Gabi ng Bading are featured in the hub as well.



“By sharing these captivating works reflecting creativity and courage through our Pride Hub, Spotify hopes to empower the LGBTQIA+ community to safely express themselves, as well as for listeners to gain greater awareness, appreciation and empathy for such an important discussion to be had in today’s society.



“Bahaghari is also Philippines’ dedicated Pride playlist in the hub, featuring top tracks from international and local LGBTQIA+ artists and allies that are well-loved by Filipinos, including tunes like Bangin, R.Y.F., Fix Me and This Love Isn’t Crazy. Local pride-inspired podcasts like Gabi ng Bading, Huwag ‘tong Makakalabas and Becky Nights, are also available on Pride Hub.”



How did you choose Mark Bautista and other artists to feature in this campaign?



“Mark is amongst the many LGBTQIA+ artists and creators on Spotify who use our platform to celebrate and express the importance of diversity in the Philippines. We included some of the most popular songs and podcasts by the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as other mainstream songs that we know the community enjoys celebrating along to.



“For too long, there have been glaring gaps in the traditional historiography of music all around the world; gaps that often served to minimize LGBTQIA+ creators’ indispensable contributions to the development of entire music genres and modern audio culture as a whole. And so, we hope our platform empowers queer artists and podcasters to freely express themselves through their music and spotlight them globally.”



What impact are you most proud of since you started this campaign?



“We’ve actually been celebrating Pride in the community over the last few years, and it’s always been exciting to be part of that! I feel incredibly privileged we can create a permanent space for queer representation on the Spotify platform, allowing us to celebrate diversity and voices from all walks of life. We see LGBTQIA+ artists being empowered to create captivating works that reflect creativity and courage and listeners to gain a greater understanding and empathy.”



To date, how much do Pinoys love streaming music on Spotify? How has the market grown since your first year (2014) in the Philippines?



“Culture happens on Spotify, soundtracking Filipino’s lives through both music and podcasts. Spotify has changed the way people listen where Filipino listeners have on-demand access to both global and local content — both Free and Premium.



“We have always been a champion for Filipino music, culture, local artists and genres and we are seeing incredible local fandom here. Since the launch of our dedicated Original Pinoy Music (OPM) hub in 2015, OPM streams on the platform have continued to grow, and OPM has exceeded 10 billion streams on Spotify globally.



“We will continue to give Filipino artists a platform given our unique position to be the global stage for local music, enabling borderless access and success for artists.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

