Marvin Agustin brings a taste of Singapore in web series

MANILA, Philippines — Marvin Agustin brings a taste of Singapore to Filipino viewers by introducing the country’s popular cooking style zi char in the web series, Singapore Reimagined. He, along with Singaporean chef Bjorn Shen, explores his creative side by fusing a Filipino twist into the recipes.

In the YouTube series hosted on VisitSingapore channel, Marvin and Bjorn featured zi char recipes such as Cereal Prawns and Seafood White Bee Hon in the first two episodes. The two foodies also enticed the viewers with various ways of serving noodles, seafood and stir-fried vegetables. Filipinos will surely love zi char because of its similarities to local cuisines. By the way, Zi char (pronounced as tse-chah) is a Hokkien term which means to cook and fry.

“Zi char is also home-cooked, and it’s been passed on from generations to generations,” said Marvin in an exclusive e-mail interview with The STAR. “When I picture it, it’s like a Bahay ni Nanay kind of thing.”

“Of course, we make it evolve for the better, noh?” he added. “We try to make it new with the equipment, produce and techniques that we have. But my personal tip is to never touch the original flavor so as to keep its authenticity. By promoting zi char, we are also allowing Filipino food to evolve or progress.”

Singaporean chef Bjorn Shen joins Marvin in preparing the Cereal Prawns zi char dish for the online show’s first episode.

Marvin suggested “to have fun playing with alternatives” as ingredients that one can easily find at home. “Some ingredients kasi pwede mong palitan according to your taste. Like in Cereal Prawns episode, sabi sa original recipe use curry leaves, eh meron ako dito basil so I changed it na lang. It’s a good way to get creative with your own food.”

The actor-turned-restaurateur’s interest in culinary arts started when he was six years old. He was learning how to do household chores but ended up in the kitchen. He was captivated by the smell of garlic, salt and rice in fried rice (sinangag) and that was his culinary awakening. So in 2004, he took formal culinary lessons and the rest is history.

His favorite local dish is inasal and likes Singapore’s bak kut teh, Singaporean chili crabs and laksa.

Meanwhile, Singaporean chef-restaurateur Bjorn shared that zi char is “deeply ingrained” in the Lion City’s culture. “(It) is an everyday food that lies on the upper end of the spectrum. It’s something we consider premium, one that we like to have during family gatherings and birthdays. It’s really a part of us.”

Since Filipinos are certified food lovers, they will find Singapore’s gastronomy as something to consider and crave for. “Many of my Filipino friends love the Singaporean dish Chili Crab,” said Bjorn. “It’s the most exported dish of Singapore. Now, through the Singapore Reimagined series, we’re now introducing Filipinos to the ‘brothers and sisters’ of Chili Crab. We are expanding their knowledge and presenting them the family in which Chili Crab belongs, which is zi char.”

He recommended the following zi char restaurants for everyone’s next trip to Singapore: New Ubin Seafood, Yang Min Seafood and Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup.

As for his top Filipino food picks, Bjorn chose sizzling bulalo, pork sisig, inihaw na pusit and Bicol Express. “There are a lot (actually). I’ve been to the Philippines so many times and I’ve had the luck to have good friends, who showed me the best places to visit and the best food to eat.”

In the meantime, since one can’t fly to Singapore for leisure and try these dishes due to travel restrictions brought about by the pandemic, one can simply reimagine travel through food by watching cooking shows online. For the people behind the Singapore Reimagined episodes, the series is an alternative way to virtually tour and taste the best of Singapore.

“For Singapore, I personally love this campaign,” said Marvin. “It felt good working with another chef to help you reimagine what Filipinos love. Para akong may tutor. Watching content like this really transports you. I believe food is the best way to reconnect with the rest of the world.”

“The multiple flavors here in Singapore signify so many human movements,” shared Bjorn, “so I think what attracts travelers is that when they eat our food, they also get a taste of our history.”

Asked why Marvin was chosen to be the face of the show, Ruby Liu, Singapore Tourism Board’s area director, cited his passion for Filipino food and eagerness to learn new cultures. “I love that he’s so passionate about Filipino cuisine. So much that he’s eager to learn new traditions and techniques from various cultures, especially zi char, and incorporate these in his local dishes. He’s the best choice for the Singapore Reimagined series because he’s one foodie that is well-loved by the people here.”

The ‘traditional’ Cereal Prawns (left) and the ‘reimagined’ version of the popular Singaporean dish.

Bjorn, Marvin’s cooking buddy in the video series, added, “I love seeing the look on Marvin’s face. That kind of excitement and passion I think will inspire people to reimagine Singapore through zi char better.”

Once the pandemic is over, Marvin said he plans to visit Singapore and bring the food experience to the country. “I’d go straight to the OG zi char stalls in Chinatown and visit those places that are around 80 years old already, see for myself what magic they got to withstand the test of time. I’m also going to connect with different Singaporean chefs, who champion zi char and hopefully, I can bring that experience and knowledge here and share it with my fellow Filipinos.”

The Singapore Reimagined-featured zi char dishes are available in Marvin’s restaurant Secret Kitchen.