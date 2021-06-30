'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot welcomes 3rd 'wonder girl'

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Gal Gadot gave birth to her third child with husband Jaron Varsano.

In her Instagram account, the “Wonder Woman” star posted a photo of her family including their newborn Daniella.

“My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health,” Gal wrote.

Jason also posted the same photo on his Instagram account, paying tribute to his wife.

“And now we are. So happy and grateful. My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers,” he said.

Gal made the announcement that she's pregnant with her third child after she appeared at the 2021 Golden Globes last February.