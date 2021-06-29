Nadine is ready to live life to the fullest

Nadine Lustre is no different from many of us, who have become more appreciative of life when the global health crisis literally brought humankind to its knees.

It’s the pandemic, Nadine said, that kind of shifted her perspective in life. “I stopped taking a lot of things for granted because you really start to appreciate the things that you used to do.”

Being present at the moment allows her to check on her progress, celebrate her every accomplishment and recommit to her goals. Unlike in the past, when she easily got anxious over things she had no control of or what’s about to happen, Nadine is now more accepting of what is.

“I’m now telling myself, ‘It is what it is. That’s life, be okay with it.’ I’ve done a lot of shifting in my life. I let go of a lot of things and I’m just full. When people ask me now how am I doing, I don’t say I’m good. I say, ‘I’m full and I’m just ready to live life to the fullest.’”

Learning to say no and understanding what is beneficial to her growth, the actress pointed out, are necessary for her to make better judgments. As much as possible, Nadine stays away from negative people who steal peace and happiness from one’s heart.

How is her relationship with social media, I probed.

“Well, now it has definitely changed,” she said. “I know that a lot of people follow me and a lot of people take inspiration (from me) like I take inspiration from other artists as well. But as much as possible I don’t deal with the toxicity of it. It’s very toxic I must admit, like, there are so many people just throwing hate and just saying whatever they want just to bring other people down. At the same time, I guess it’s territorial. There are people on social media who are so good they just wanna help. They are reaching out for people to be aware of what’s going on.”

The actress is cognizant of the importance of social media platforms to her as a celebrity. She makes sure that everything she posts on her social media accounts is beneficial to her followers. “It’s the stuff that I wanna share, something to inspire them or stuff that kinda makes them creative.”

At one point, Nadine needed to take a social media break because she could no longer stand the spiteful comments hurled against her family and close friends.

“It just got to the point that I couldn’t handle them and at that time, I didn’t have the courage to deal with it because before, I would see comments from people talking about my family, my friends. It was hurting. If it’s about me, I don’t really care.”

Nadine said that she cannot stop what people want to say, especially the bashers. Thankfully, she has learned not to deal with hate anymore. According to her, she can survive without social media “but I have to do it because it’s part of my work.” And with the situation that the entertainment industry is in these days — where no concerts or events are allowed — all the more make social media platforms essential for celebrities to reach out to their fans and audiences.

In fact, Nadine is prepping up for her online concert billed as Absolute Madness, streaming on July 3, 7 p.m. via Kumu Live. Tickets are still available, except for the VIP category now sold out.

James Reid’s music label Careless Music is involved in the concert which led others to surmise that the two are actually still together.

“It is what it is. You know we have been supporting each other immensely. We’re so close pa rin but I guess it’s best not to put a line on it. We’re happy, we’re supporting each other and I think there’s no better answer than that,” she replied in regard to her relationship with James. “He’s obviously contributing to my growth and in some way I am with his, as well. That’s the only thing that matters.”

What is the best thing about James?

“His curiosity. He has a lot of questions and that’s just one thing I really love about him. He just never stops learning.”

Nadine added that she remains grateful for the things that happened in her life “because if not for that, I wouldn’t be who I am now.”

Meanwhile, Nadine gamely shared her thoughts on direct line questions. Read on.

You have a direct line to God, what would you tell Him?

“Thank you.”

You have a direct line to your brother Isaiah in heaven, what would you say to him?

“I miss you.”

You have a direct line to the moon, what would you like to see there?

“To the moon, what would I like to see? The moon, hahaha. I’d probably see my brother there.”

You have a direct line to the heart of Malcolm Reid, James’ father, what would you say to him?

“I promise we’ll have a coffee date soon, hahaha, kasi he keeps on asking me. I’m also really good friends with Tito Malcolm. He’s just fun to hang out with.”

A direct line to your future child, whether adopted or biological, what would you reveal to your child?

“I guess, live life to the fullest.”

You have a direct line to your heart, what piece of advice would you say to your puso?

“To my heart, it’s not an advice but more of a message — thank you because you’ve been so strong and thank you because you’re so big that you allow yourself to, you know, show your love to everyone else.”

You have a direct line to James’ heart, what would you say to him?

“Thank you for everything. I really appreciate him.”