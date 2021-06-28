




































































 




   







   















No more Jared Leto cameo? Margot Robbie on Harley Quinn, Joker in new 'Suicide Squad'
Margot Robbie, Jared Leto in a scene from 'Suicide Squad' (2016) 
No more Jared Leto cameo? Margot Robbie on Harley Quinn, Joker in new 'Suicide Squad'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 2:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Harley Quinn and the Joker are officially over.



For Margot Robbie, at least, the DC supervillain she is set to reprise in the new "The Suicide Squad" film has moved on from Mr. J.



“I think in the first Suicide Squad film she had a certain confidence and cockiness, knowing that she had the protection of the Joker,” said Robbie in a 2019 set visit interview published by The Toronto Sun last weekend.



“She was like, ‘I’ll go on this mission, and he’ll get me out of here in a second’… that was kind of her prerogative on that film. Then in 'Birds of Prey' it was, ‘Oh s***, it’s a scary, cold world. Maybe I can’t do it.’ In this film, time has passed, it doesn’t directly link to either of those films, but it’s not something that Harley is wrestling with anymore. She’s not waiting for Mr. J to show up and she’s not wondering if she can do it on her own. She knows.”



Since Harley Quinn has come full circle in this new James Gunn reboot, there is no guarantee that the Joker, played by Jared Leto, would be seen in the flick.



Leto and Robbie will reportedly reprise their roles in a "criminal love story" spin-off as Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, directors and executive producers on NBC's hit drama "This Is Us," are reportedly in final negotiations to do the yet untitled film.



Meanwhile, Harley Quinn is back with a new gang of supervillains. James Gunn's standalone "The Suicide Squad" movie recently released a longer trailer that includes more scenes of handpicked Belle Reve inmates in a Nazi-era prison and some friendly banter among the unlikely members of the gang.



 






 



Following his exit at Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, Gunn puts his handiwork in his own interpretation of The Suicide Squad based on the comics.



Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) returns to recruit a new set of super delinquents called the Task Force X to fight a powerful telepathic alien.  



Joining Harley Quinn are Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard and Javelin in their latest do-or-die assignment in the island of Corto Maltese.



Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement.



"The Suicide Squad" stars Margot Robbie (“Birds of Prey”), Idris Elba (“Avengers: Infinity War”), John Cena (“Bumblebee”), Joel Kinnaman (“Suicide Squad”), Jai Courtney (the “Divergent” franchise), Peter Capaldi (“World War Z”), David Dastmalchian (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”), Daniela Melchior (“Parque Mayer”), Michael Rooker (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films), Alice Braga (“Elysium”), Pete Davidson (TV’s “Saturday Night Live”), Joaquín Cosio (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Juan Diego Botto (“The Europeans”), Storm Reid (“The Invisible Man”), Nathan Fillion (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Steve Agee (“Brightburn”), Sean Gunn (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films,), Mayling Ng (“Wonder Woman”), Flula Borg (“Ralph Breaks the Internet”), Jennifer Holland (“Brightburn”) and Tinashe Kajese (TV’s “Valor”), with Sylvester Stallone (the “Rocky,” “Rambo” franchises), and Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Suicide Squad”).



Gunn (the “Guardian of the Galaxy” films) directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle executive producing.



