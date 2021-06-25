Miss World Philippines bets aiming for full vaccination for July 25 finals

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization signed a partnership agreement with multi-level marketing company Artopian Internationale, as one of the major sponsors in this year's pageant, at the Annabel's Restaurant in Quezon City recently.

Present during the event were MWP's national director Arnold L. Vegafria and Artopian Internationale chief executive officer Oliver Ocampo, together with Reina Hispanoamericana 2019 fourth runner-up Katrina Llegado.

Gracing the early afternoon event were 10 of the 45 official candidates that included Bataan representatives Dindi Pajares and Jannelle Lewis, Batangas' Ann de Mesa, Cavite's Ganiel Krishnan, Cebu's Tracy Maureen Perez, Quezon City's Michelle Arceo, 18-year-old Tatyana Austria, Riana Pangindian, Lea Macapagal and Kapamilya recording artist Emanuelle Vera.

During the final show, Artopian Internationale will be naming two lucky candidates who will receive endorsement contracts to act as brand ambassadors for an entire year.

Reigning Reina Hispanoamericana Philippines Katrina Llegado disclosed that all the MWP 2021 candidates will receive their COVID-19 vaccinations from the City of Taguig. This was made possible through a special partnership between the city and the MWP organization.

The Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night will unfold on July 25 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the finals night.

