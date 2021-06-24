'Di kasi kami naba-bother': Maris Racal on May-December love affair with Rico Blanco

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal said that she’s not bothered with her May-December love affair with vocalist Rico Blanco.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Maris said she and Rico have a normal relationship even though they have a 25-year age gap.

“It’s really a normal relationship," Maris said.

“In their world, people may have opinions about age gap and relationships. But regarding the issue of age, we’re okay, 'di kasi kami naba-bother,” she added.

Maris said she’s surprised that the public and her family are in favor of her relationship with the vocalist behind numerous hit songs.

“I told my mom about it, she was first on my list. Surprisingly naintindihan niya. Inakala ko maraming magagalit pero kabaligtaran ang nangyari,” she said.

“Walang mawawala sa‘yo 'pag magpakatotoo ka. Kung wala kang pretensions, a lot of people will gravitate towards you. Dala-dala ko 'yan up to now na maging truthful lang,” she added.

RELATED: 'It just comes naturally': Maris Racal addresses age gap, admits relationship with Rico Blanco

How sweet! Rico Blanco, Maris Racal get vaccinated together