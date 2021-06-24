




































































 




   







   















Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turn down son's title Earl of Dumbarton
In this file photo taken on October 02, 2019 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex(L), is watched by Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex(R) as she delivers a speech in Johannesburg, on October 2, 2019.
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 2:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down their son Archie's title Earl of Dumbarton worrying that their son could be bullied because of the word "dumb."



In a report by Telegraph, both of the Sussexes rejected the title because they are now living in America and the word "dumb" is more often used by Americans. 





“They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word ‘dumb’. They were worried about how that might look,” a source close to the couple said. 



“It wasn’t just Meghan who pointed out the potential pitfalls, it also bothered Harry,” another insider said. 



The source also said that “the couple didn’t want any titles for their children.”



It will be recalled that Meghan told Oprah that Archie was blocked from being a prince and the question of the skin color was raised by the Royal Family.



“In those months when I was pregnant we have in tandem the conversation of, you won’t be given security, not going to be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

