Joshua Garcia credits acting skills to Pen Medina

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed that he credited his acting skills to veteran actor Pen Medina.

In his interview with Pop Cinema, Joshua admitted that after being a housemate in “Pinoy Big Brother”, he doesn’t have an acting opportunity so he turned to Pen for a one-day acting workshop.

“Nagsimula 'yung pagmamahal ko sa acting simula noong isang taon na ko sa showbiz. Dumaan kasi ako na parang walang trabahong binibigay sa 'kin. Napapalitan ako ng ibang artists,” Joshua said.

“Ginawa ko nun, nagpa-workshop ako kay Tito Pen Medina. Ako talaga nagbayad. Kahit wala pa kong pera nun masyado, nagbayad ako,” he added.

Joshua said he’s a fan of the veteran actor and he saw how great Pen is when it comes to acting.

“Gumawa siya ng scenes sakin, nagbilang lang siya 1-10 ta's pagdating ng 10 umiiyak na siya bigla. Ang galing. Sobrang solid siya magturo,” he said.

After his workshop, Joshua got a role in Olivia Lamasan’s hit movie “Barcelona: A Love Untold” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in 2016. Since then, Joshua landed more projects that include movies and teleseryes with former on- and off-screen partner Julia Barretto.

Joshua also admitted that he doesn’t like to act before but learned to love his job.

“Sa umpisa lang talaga mahirap, kasi syempre hindi ko talaga gusto ang acting before. 'Yun 'yung example na minahal ko lang talaga siya kaya naging para sa 'kin,” he said.