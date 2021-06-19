




































































 




   







   















Bb. Pilipinas swimsuit preliminary top 12 picks
Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Mae Bernardo donning a butterfly-inspired ensemble 
Facebook/Binibining Pilipinas

                     

                        

                           
Bb. Pilipinas swimsuit preliminary top 12 picks

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2021 - 11:04am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After last week's fabulous national costume virtual presentation, 34 official Binibining Pilipinas candidates dazzled online viewers as they sashayed in identical printed bikinis created by Domz Ramos for the swimsuit preliminary.



Inspired by the Paru-Paro Festival, the swimsuit parade unfolded at the poolside of Novotel Manila in Araneta City. Past queens - Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazzini Ganados, Bb. Grand International 2019 Aya Abesamis, Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2019 Lehren Mae Bautista, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Mary Tiglao, and Bb. Pilipinas International 2019 Patricia Magtanong - who graced the show, were introduced prior to the preliminary.



Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Mae Bernardo opened and closed the presentation with her signature Grandnada Walk. Donning a butterfly-inspired ensemble by Jomar Peralta and headpiece by Manny Halasan, the Palaweña beauty gamely introduced the contestants in three batches.



Standouts in the first batch were 25-year-old Samantha Panlilio (Cavite), 27-year-old Meiji Cruz (Valenzuela) and 27-year-old Maureen Montagne (Batangas).






All the girls sashayed to the beat of the festival drums. The stairs and trains wrapped in each of the candidate's arms provided the degree of "difficulty" for the swimwear parade.



In the second batch of contestants, outstanding catwalk skills were shown by 27-year-old Justine Felizarta (Davao del Sur), 25-year-old Hannah Arnold (Masbate), 23-year-old Gabrielle Basiano (Borongan, Eastern Samar) and 21-yeat-old Lovely Mercado (Roxas, Isabela).



For the third and final batch, the candidates who presented exemplary pasarela execution were 25-year-old Carina Carina (La Union), 23-year-old Czarina Guiao (Pampanga), 27-year-old Honey Cartasano (Rizal), 28-year-old Mercedes Pair (Lapu-Lapu, Cebu) and 25-year-old Bellatrix Tan (Zamboanga).



The Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold on July 11, 2021 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. To be hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, the ceremonies will be beamed live through the A2Z channel 11 network, IWant TFC, the Metro channel and the Binibining Pilipinas YouTube channel starting at 9:45 p.m.





 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

