Catriona Gray gives tips for lookalike Olivia Rodrigo if she joins Miss Universe

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shared tips for lookalike Olivia Rodrigo should the international singer decides to join Miss Universe someday.

At her recent virtual press conference for her single "R.Y.F," Catriona said Olivia should invest time and effort if she wants to become a beauty queen.

“In regards to Miss Universe, if she wants it, too. But it really depends. If you really want to go on that certain direction, with any career or opportunity, you need to be invested in it. It’s not something on a whim lang. It requires so much dedication, requires a lot of training and preparation so, if she wants it too, why not?” Catriona told Philstar.com during the virtual press con.

Catriona also told Philstar.com at the press con that she wanted to collaborate with Olivia.

“So funny, I see on Twitter all the time, people saying that we look alike. So funny, ‘no? But she’s doing so well. She’s so talented and so nice to see her on her debut album. She’s doing so, so well in such a young age. I would love to collaborate with her. That would be awesome,” Catriona said.

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen admitted that she’s "fangirling" over Olivia too and so happy to see Olivia’s video fangirling on her.

“I saw that video and told my friends, ‘Really? That’s crazy!’ It’s super cool to see her talking about me and then she even mentions my music pa!” she said.

Apart from Olivia, Catriona said she wanted to collaborate with her co-artists under Cornerstone such as Jaya, KZ and Moira. Her musical influences included Guy Sebastian and Sam Smith.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo reacts to being Catriona Gray lookalike