Heart Evangelista honors Miriam Defensor-Santiago on senator's birthday
Actress Heart Evangelista with the late Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista continued to remember Miriam Defensor-Santiago as she greeted the late senator a happy birthday. 



In her Twitter account, Heart posted a photo of her and Miriam, saying that she always misses the feisty senator.  



“Happy birthday Tita @senmiriam missing you always,” she said. 



It can be recalled that Heart said in her past interviews that Miriam played cupid for her by introducing Heart to her now husband Chiz Escudero.



 






 



Last February, in her interview with dermatologist Aivee Teo, Heart revealed how she met the late senator. 



“She saw me in front of Rustan's when I was really, really young. She said, 'You're Heart Evangelista, right? My son adores you' -- and that son was the one that passed away. So, parang she found some kind of connection,” Heart said. 



